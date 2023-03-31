What a difference one day makes. In a game that ended early due to the new run rule, the Mississippi State Bulldogs defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks 13-3 on Friday night. This was the first SEC loss of the season for the Gamecocks, who now hold a SEC record of 7-1.

The Bulldogs dominated the game with an overall hitting percentage of .514, while the Gamecocks struggled, hitting just .200 on the evening. Mississippi State also committed no errors compared to the Gamecocks' three.

South Carolina started the game strong with a home run by Wimmer in the leadoff spot in the top of the first inning, but the Bulldogs quickly took the lead with a single by Jordan in the bottom of the same inning. The Bulldogs continued to pull ahead with home runs by Hines and Jordan in the third inning, as well as a single by Alford that brought in a run.

In the fourth inning, Hines hit another single that brought in a run and gave the Bulldogs a 6-1 lead. The Gamecocks managed to score two more runs in the fifth inning with singles by Stone and Wimmer to give the Gamecocks a brief glimmer of hope, but it was not enough to catch up to the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State added to their lead in the fifth inning with a home run by Alford and singles by Hines and Jordan that brought in two more runs. The Bulldogs sealed the win in the sixth inning with a double by Larry that brought in a run, as well as a single by Jordan that brought in two more runs after a fielding error.

South Carolina's P Noah Hall suffered his first loss of the season(5-1), with an abysmal stat line of 2.2 innings pitched, 9 hits, 5 runs, 5 earned runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts, and 2 home runs given up. Mississippi State's Landon Gartman earned the win on the mound, pitching five innings and allowing three runs on five hits with four strikeouts and no walks. His record improved to 2-2 on the season.

South Carolina and Mississippi State will face off in a rubber match on Saturday. The Gamecocks will look to bounce back from this loss and continue their strong start to the season.