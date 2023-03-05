Last year, Mark Kingston and the South Carolina Gamecocks took a 3-game sweep from the Tigers and then Head Coach Monte Lee on the chin, an omen of the disappointing season to come in 2022. While it remains to be seen what the future holds for this season, Monte Lee again won a series in the dugout of this rivalry, but this time was wearing garnet and black as the Gamecocks continued their 2022-23 success vs. their in-state rival, winning in football, MBB, WBB, and now baseball to complete the sweep of the big 4.

Mahoney, Hicks, combine for solid outing

With 7 runs scored, the Gamecocks didn't need a perfect pitching effort this afternoon, but they still got it. Jack Mahoney continued his hot start to the season with an up and down 4 innings pitched that resulted in four hits and one run for the Tigers. Mahoney earned his 2nd win of the season in an absolutely crucial spot, but we'd be remiss if we didn't split the credit. Mahoney quickly got to 83 pitches before being replaced in the 5th inning by James Hicks. Hicks picked right up where Mahoney left off, pitching the remaining 5 innings and striking out 6. If Mahoney brought his B game, Hicks followed up with an A performance, allowing 0 earned runs, and allowing only 2 hits in 5 innings down the stretch.

Casas Can't Be Stopped

The Gamecocks continue to get their hay with the long ball. After leading the nation in homeruns heading into the weekend, Gavin Casas decided to single-handedly take care of the offensive production for the Gamecocks today. Casas' two homeruns scored 3 of the Gamecocks 7 runs, and stymied any momentum Clemson got. After tying the game 1-1, Casas hit his first homerun on the first pitch of the bottom of the 2nd inning, and the Gamecocks never trailed again. For good measure, he hit a 2-run homerun in the 4th as well, extending the lead to three, and putting pressure on the Tiger's bullpen earlier than they probably wanted. After a follow up homerun to Lecroy, the pitching rotation went into a turnover that resulted in 5 pitchers being used down the stretch for Clemson, who never threatened today.

Up Next