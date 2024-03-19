Well, that was a much-needed palette cleanser for the South Carolina Gamecocks, who fell out of the Top 25 earlier this week after a 1-2 series loss at Ole Miss to kick off their SEC schedule last weekend. Tonight, they took care of business vs an overmatched opponent in USC Upstate 14-8 on the back of an offensive explosion in the 4th inning that saw 13 Gamecock batters score 9 runs against 4 different pitchers in that inning alone.

After tough or inconsistent weekends for the majority of the Gamecocks lineup not named Kennedy Jones, every Gamecock starter reached base tonight at least once. The Gamecocks earned 13 walks tonight to continue to pad their nation-leading count.

Cole Messina got things going with a solo home run in the 1st inning and ultimately ended up with a 4-5 day including an RBI double in that explosive 4th inning. Ethan Petry showed good power and balance today from the DH spot as he rests up a tweaked ankle from last weekend. He went 2-3 (3 walks) with a 2-run home run in the 4th.

After the Spartans rallied a bit with their own big inning in the 6th, Blake Jackson gave the Gamecocks some insurance with his first home run of the season, a two-run shot that scored Evan Stone.

South Carolina pieced things together a bit defensively, with Freshman Eddie Copper getting the start. He and Tyler Pitzer both pitched 2 innings to start things off, with Pitzer giving up no hits in his outing today and he gets credited with the win. Copper gave up 2 earned runs, but was solid enough in the early going to pass the ball along to the bullpen in a good position.

South Carolina ran into a spot of trouble in the Bottom of the 6th inning; with the Spartans rallying for 6 runs against 3 different pitchers before Chris Veach finally put the inning to rest.

Veach then pitched through the end of the 8th giving up just 1 hit and striking out 3 batters in 2.2 innings. Garrett Gainey stepped onto the mound in the 9th to finally put this one to bed, getting a 1, 2, 3 inning with 2 strikeouts to close things out.

Next up: The Gamecocks play their first SEC home series this weekend against Vanderbilt.

Friday’s game begins at 7 p.m. with Saturday and Sunday’s games at 4 and 1:30 p.m., respectively. All three games will be on SEC Network Plus. Vanderbilt is coming off a three-game sweep of Auburn in Nashville this past weekend.