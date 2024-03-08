South Carolina put together an impressive 10-0 win today in 8 innings that looked nearly flawless on the stat sheet. The Gamecocks scored at least one run in the first 6 innings save the 5th, where ironically they had the bases loaded and no outs but failed to convert. They finished the game with a walk-off pinch run score by Austin Brinling who advanced from 1st to home on three separate wild pitches, which forced a mercy rule after pushing the lead to 10.

One concern if you're keeping up with the way things have gone for the 11-3 Gamecocks so far this season was they still struggled a bit hitting with runners in scoring position. Tonight they were 2 for 12 (.167%). Still, they made up for it with 4 solo home runs from 3 different batters and some aggressive base running.

On the flip side, South Carolina showed some really nice defensive work today. Eli Jones pitched 6 complete innings and while he gave up 9 hits and walked 3, he never had a runner cross the plate on his watch, due in part to two big double-plays in the 3rd and 4th innings when Longwood was threatening.

The 3rd inning DP was led by a great play from Dylan Brewer who had an excellent game in the field and also at the plate (3-4 with 3 RBIs). Brewer also hit his first home run of the season, a solo shot in the 6th inning. Then he hit his second home run of the season two innings later. He leads the Gamecock starters in batting average on the season. (.452 prior to going 3-4 today)

After Jones took a seat, Parker Marlatt had a dominant outing, giving up no hits in 2 innings before the Gamecocks scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 8th to end the game via mercy rule.

Next up: The Gamecocks are set to play Game Two vs. the Lancers tomorrow at 4 pm EST, but keep an eye on the weather. They may move the game time or try a doubleheader on Sunday if they can't play.



