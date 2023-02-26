South Carolina had their toughest test of the young season this weekend as they took on the Penn Fighting Quakers. It wasn't always pretty, but ultimately the Gamecocks came a way with a three-game sweep. I don't want to overlook the clutch hitting that made this win possible, namely Gavin Casas hitting a no-out homerun in the bottom of the 8th inning to tie the game at 5-5, and a game swinging follow up from Will McGillis on the very next at bat to give the Gamecocks a 6-5 game deciding lead. Still, the series raised some questions about the improvement behind the plate we thought we saw through the first week of the season as South Carolina took on inferior opponents, scoring 80 runs in their first 5 games. In this series, South Carolina combined for just 13 runs, and some of the situational hitting made that number look even worse.

Pitching Performs In Tough Spots

Last week's win for Jack Mahoney was celebrated by Gamecocks everywhere after his long recovery from surgery that sidelined him all of last year. Today he turned in another solid outing, with 5.1 IP and just 5 hits, unfortunately those hits all came at opportunistic times for the Quakers and Mahoney was credited with 4 earned runs after Eli Jerzembeck took over for him in the 6th with the bases juiced and couldn't get out of it. Speaking of Jerzembeck, the freshman showcased his talented arm down the stretch, but still has some room to grow early in his Gamecock career. All said, Jerzembeck went 2.1 innings and gave up 4 hits, but only 1 earned run. He'll have other big moments this season to showcase his exceptional talent, but he handled himself solidly in a tight ball game which should encourage Jerzembeck believers going forward. Cade Austin made a short appearance to close out the top of the 8th but got an out from his one faced batter to end the inning and set up the win for the Gamecocks in the bottom of the 8th.

Runners Left Stranded

It's not often you end up with bases-loaded situations on five separate occasions in one game, and when you do, you'd expect that team to have scored plenty of runs. Instead, despite having five different bases-loaded situations in this one, South Carolina scored just two runs in all five of those opportunities, and one of them was on a walk. All in all, the Gamecocks went 0-7 in bases loaded batting situations (two of them started with 1 out). That won't be acceptable as this squad enters SEC play, and it turned a game where South Carolina had runners in scoring position nearly three times as often as the Quakers, into a nail-biting win. All said, the Gamecocks left 19 runners stranded and went 1-14 with runners in scoring position, and that has to be cleaned up as we continue to ramp up towards the meat of the schedule.

What's Next?