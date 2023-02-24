After a 5-run explosion in the second inning, kicked off by a 3-run homer by Ethan Petry, it felt like the Gamecocks were going to continue their early season offensive success and completely overpower the UPenn Fighting Quakers in the northeastern squad's first game of the 2023 season. The Gamecocks had already won 5 games and scored a combined 80 runs to start their season and it felt like perhaps another double-digit win was in order. Then the bats went cold, and the Gamecocks scored just two runs over the final 6 innings, while Penn slowly chipped away at the lead, with a timely 3 run inning of their own in the 7th to make South Carolina sweat for the first time this season. It remains to be seen if this was a temporary blip or perhaps the first signals of what weaknesses the 2023 version of this squad might have to overcome as the level of competition increases in the coming weeks, but for now the Gamecocks escaped with a 7-4 win to get this weekend's series started on the right foot.

Will Sanders Stays Solid, Bullpen Figuring Things Out

Will Sanders got his first win of the season as he pitched a solid 5 innings, gave up just 5 hits and 1 run. The 1 run won't ultimately count against his ERA given that it was due to a fielding error by Braylen Wimmer. He also struck out an impressive 6 batters and only walked 2. It wasn't his career best or anything, but it was another solid outing from the future MLB-er and helped the Gamecocks build a sizeable 5-1 lead before he was replaced to start the 6th inning. The Bullpen behind him had a bit of an up and down afternoon with Cade Austin coming out strong with 3 strikeouts in 1.1 innings, but he got into a bad situation, that the Quakers ultimately took advantage of when the Quakers scored 3 runs in the 7th to make things a little too close for comfort, namely on the back of a 2-run homer by Ben Miller. That said, Chris Veach looked very good facing the final 4 batters of the game, striking out two of them and earning his first save of the season. It's unclear at this point whether Veach will be the permanent closer, but he handled the moment well today.

Timely Hitting Keeps Quakers At A Distance

While the 5-run lead built in the 2nd would've been enough, it is notable to mention that the Gamecocks found a way to piece together a couple more runs when the pressure was on to insure the win a bit. South Carolina played small ball and pieced together a run from Braylen Wimmer after he stole second and Caleb Denny hit a clutch single to bring him home. Perhaps the biggest run down the stretch came from Cole Messina who hit his 4th homerun of the season in the bottom of the 8th inning, giving the Gamecocks a 3-run lead heading into the final frame. As a team the bats were bound to cool off after the early-season fireworks against inferior opponents, but it's a good sign that several parts of the lineup stepped up today to piece together the seven-run final score.

What's Next?