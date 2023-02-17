Who: #23 South Carolina 0-0 v. UMass Lowell 0-0 (we will use the D1Baseball.com poll throughout the season for team rankings). Time/TV: 4:00 pm Friday, 2:00 Saturday, and 1:30 Sunday, all games will stream live on SEC Network Plus. Projected Starting Pitchers: Friday, Will Sanders RHP (7-3, 3.42 ERA, 91Ks, 31 BB, .249 OBA in 89.1 IP) v. LJ Keevan LHP (5-5, 4.71 ERA, 60Ks, 21 BB, .300 OBA in 80.1 IP), Saturday, Noah Hall RHP (3-5, 4.34 ERA, 78Ks, 31 BB, .253 OBA in 76.2 IP) v. freshman RHP Brandon Foley, Sunday, Jack Mahoney RHP (injured last season) v. Matt Draper History: None. This is the first meeting between the River Hawks and the Gamecocks.

Who in the Hell is UMass Lowell?

The River Hawks are members of the America East Conference. They were projected to finish second in the league by the league's coaches. Interestingly, Binghamton, who was predicted to win the seven-member league, opens at Clemson this weekend. Ken Harring has been the Head Coach of UMass Lowell for 18 prior seasons. He has a career record of 523-515-1 and has made four NCAA Tournament appearances. The River Hawks finished 15-15 in AEC play last season and 28-30 overall. Like most schools in the northeast, they usually begin their season with week-long road trips in the south. In 2022, they went 2-10 against Tulane, NC A&T, Wake Forest, Duke, and Charleston. This season they'll play multiple games with James Madison, Virginia Tech, and Florida Gulf Coast before returning to the Commonwealth. The River Hawks have some strong position players returning from last year's team. Perhaps most impressive is sophomore outfielder Jacob Humphrey. Humphrey hit .337 last season and set an AEC record with 46 stolen bases. Even more impressively, Humphrey was only thrown out once. If he gets on base, he's taking off. In addition to Humphrey, graduate student and likely starting DH Robert Gallagher also has plus speed. He hit .312 last season and stole 37 bases on 43 attempts. Also in the River Hawk outfield, keep an eye on Gerry Siracusa. the New Jersey native is a graduate student that hit .331 last season with 10 home runs. He hit .370 in fewer at-bats as a junior. On the infield, UMass Lowell's best player is Virginia Tech transfer Fritz Genther. The 5'8 shortstop played two seasons in Blacksburg before transferring to Lowell. He started 39 games for the Hokies. Last season he hit .290 and led UMass Lowell in home runs with 11. Matthew Draper is an interesting arm to watch. The presumed Sunday starter had an ERA of 3.86 last season with a 3-5 record and four saves. UMass Lowell does not appear to possess many power arms so strikeout numbers should hopefully be low this weekend.

Projected Starting Lineup for the Cocks

The rotation is set and most of the first arms out of the bullpen should be familiar. There are 10 new faces to the program via the transfer portal, eight players from the high school ranks, and two JUCOs. Roman Kimball, a Notre Dame transfer, was expected to be a part of the bullpen in 2023, but an elbow injury will sideline him for the season. From the freshman class, we expect immediate contributions from Ethan Petry and Eli Jerzembeck. Jerzembeck is likely going to begin the season starting the midweek games. This was a role that Mark Kingston struggled to fill last year with a thin pitching staff. The hard-throwing freshman should hold that spot and pitch some on the weekends as well. Petry could also challenge for some playing time at third base. Catcher- Cole Messina had a disappointing freshman campaign but he had one of the more lively bats of the preseason. Clemson transfer Jonathan French is waiting in the wings. First- Gavin Casas had an excellent fall but cooled off this winter. He is an average defensive player with some pop in his bat. Messina or Memphis transfer Jonathan Compton could factor at first as well. Compton will miss some time with a bad back. Second- Will McGillis had struggled to establish himself at the plate since transferring to South Carolina, which is aggravating as McGillis started for a Southern Miss team that lost in a Super Regional to eventual National Champion Ole Miss. Michael Braswell or freshman Will Tippet could see some time at second. Short- Braylen Wimmer is likely to be this team's best offensive player this season. He also looked stellar in the field. Wimmer playing at short and batting second or third is going to be an every game thing. Third- No clue. It is hard to believe that guy that flashed as much as Braswell did his freshman might not have a starting spot. Also in contention are Petry and Kevin Madden. Talmadge LeCroy has been swinging a good bat and is likely going to be somewhere in the lineup in most games. Left- Mostly likely Caleb Denny, the Oral Roberts transfer, is going to start in left. He's not the best fielder but Kingston and new assistant coach Monte Lee need his bat in the lineup. Center- Evan Stone is the fastest and best defensive outfielder and fits a spot where you don't want a defensive liability. Stone's ceiling is most likely as a mid-level hitter. He will bat 9th and play center to begin the season. Right- LeCroy or Denny could start here. So could Clemson transfer Dylan Brewer. An outfield with both LeCroy and Denny would not be a very good one defensively but it probably provides the most pop at the plate. DH- Carson Hornung will move to a corner outfield spot at some point during the season but he is going to start to the season at DH while nursing a sore hamstring. Hornung is the team's best contact hitter and probably has the most plate discipline.

It may take a few weeks before Kingston and Lee have this lineup set. Luckily the early schedule is forgiving, to say the least.

Prediction: Gamecocks Sweep