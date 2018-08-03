GamecockCentral.com

Someday soon, the Reedy River Rivalry will be heading to Columbia. The Gamecocks announced Thursday that the annual neutral-site game against Clemson will rotate between Greenville and Columbia over the next four years.

“Each year, the greatest college baseball rivalry in the nation is played in three different stadiums around the state of South Carolina,” South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner said in a statement. “One of these games each year is at a neutral site, and Fluor Field and Spirit Communications Park are among the finest stadiums in minor league baseball. Their staffs are committed to making a first-class environment for our student-athletes.”

Next year's series (2019) and the 2021 series will start in Clemson with Saturday's game in Greenville's Fluor Field before concluding in Columbia.

In 2020, South Carolina will host the Friday night game with Saturday's neutral-site being held at Spirit Communications Park before Clemson hosts game three.

The full schedule goes like this:

2019: Friday at Clemson, Saturday at Greenville, Sunday at South Carolina

2020: Friday at South Carolina, Saturday at Columbia, Sunday at Clemson

2021: Friday at Clemson, Saturday at Greenville, Sunday at South Carolina

2022: Friday at South Carolina, Saturday at Columbia, Sunday at Clemson

Fluor Field has hosted every neutral-site Carolina-Clemson game since 2010 outside one season, 2012 when it was held in Charleston.

“We are excited to return to Fluor Field for the 2019 and 2021 seasons to play South Carolina, and we are also excited to take this game to a new venue at Spirit Communications Park in Columbia in 2020 and 2022,” said Clemson Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich in a statement. “With the tickets at Spirit Communications Park distributed equally, we hope to see our loyal fans from the Midlands area for the 2020 and 2022 games.”