Who: #16 South Carolina (16-1) vs Presbyterian (7-9). at Founders Park in Columbia Time/TV: 4:00 pm, Tuesday. Streaming on SEC Network+. The game was moved up from 7:00 due to expected cold temperatures. Probable Starting Pitchers: Carolina has announced that Matthew Becker will be the starter. Becker is a left-handed sophomore. (1-0, 5.87 ERA, 1 save, 7.2 IP, 5 BB, 11Ks, .250 OBA). For PC: Kyle Mueller (Fr. RHP) 1-0, 6.23 ERA, 8.2 IP, 2 BB, 6Ks, .263 OBA. Muller is a 6'4 freshman out of Winter Haven, Florida. This will be his first start of the season. He did pitch one scoreless inning of relief against Carolina's next opponent, Georgia, on February 28. History: The Gamecocks lead the series 48-21, but were defeated by the Blue Hose last season in Columbia. PC won that game 9-6 on March 29. Current Gamecock, and PC transfer, Chris Veach had a hit and walked twice in that game. That loss killed South Carolina's momentum after a comeback series win over Vanderbilt. Presbyterian and Carolina have actually split the last six meetings with all of the games being contested in Columbia. South Carolina's last win was in 2020 when they roughed up PC 14-3 at Founders Park.

Scouting Presbyterian

The Blue Hose dropped three games at Eastern Kentucky this past weekend. Brody Fahr, (Riverside HS product), leads Presbyterian with a .328 batting average while Jack Gorman, Joel Dragoo and Dalton Reeves, (Lexington native and Erskine transfer), have eight RBI apiece. Reeves has a pinch-hit home run against Carolina last season. Dragoo leads PC in homers with four. Trey Fenderson is another Blue Hoser batting above .300 with a .306 coming into today's game. Overall, PC has struggled at the plate hitting only .246 as a team. A team ERA of 5.74 isn't much better. Opponents are hitting .283 off of Presbyterian pitching. The strength of the Blue Hose lies in their first few arms out of the bullpen. Tanner Smith, (Laurens native and Spartanburg Methodist transfer), and Colbey Klepper both have good stuff and have been effective late in games. The Blue Hose closer is Luke Gibson. Opponents are hitting only .152 off Gibson but he was tagged for four hits and three runs in 2.2 innings of a midweek loss to Clemson. PC is coached by long-time head man Ethan Pollock, who is in 18th year at the helm. The Blue Hose are currently 189th in RPI. PC has lost four in row and six of their last seven games. Presbyterian heads to Flour Field tomorrow for a midweek game with Duke.

Notes from the Bethune-Cookman Sweep

Last weekend, Carolina had three grand slams, coming off the bats of Dylan Brewer, Will McGillis and Caleb Denny. Friday night marked the first time Carolina had a pair of grand slams in a game since Feb. 27, 2016, against Penn State. The Gamecocks have five grand slams this season, the most since the 2010 team had six grand slams on the season. South Carolina lead the nation with 45 home runs this season. Gavin Casas is sixth in the nation with nine home runs. Carolina is sixth in the nation in drawing walks with 112 and second in the country with 50 hit by pitches. On the mound, the Gamecocks are eighth in earned-run average at 2.70. In an area of marked improvement, Carolina is hitting .323 with runners on base and .317 with runners in scoring position.

Quick Look at the Remaining Non-Conference schedule

Assuming Carolina holds serve at home. The preseason SEC schedule went about as smoothly as possible. A win would make raise South Carolina's record to 17-1 prior to start of SEC play. The most marked area of improvement from this year's team to last year's team is that this team has taken care of business against lesser competition. The excess pitching depth has been on display in the midweek. Hopefully that trend will continue once conference play starts. Remaining: Charlotte (at Truist Field in Charlotte on March 21) and in Columbia on May 16. The Niners are off to a disappointing 6-9 start. The May 16th game in Columbia is Carolina's last midweek game of the season. @ The Citadel on March 28th. This does not appear to be a very good Citadel team but the Gamecocks lost to a worse Bulldog squad in Charleston last season. vs. North Carolina on April 4 back at Truist Field. This is tough game to call on a yearly basis. South Carolina has won two of the last three and blasted the Heels 15-2 last season. North Carolina is 12-5 and is expected to be in the regional host discussion along with the Gamecocks.

USC Upstate on April 11. Hopefully the 10-run will be in effect. Charleston Southern on April 18. The Bucs are 6-10 on the season but won't be intimidated by the Gamecocks as they've already played eight games against SEC competition. Southern knocked off Georgia this past Sunday. @Winthrop on May 3. The Gamecocks get a break in the midweek for exams the prior week. They'll head to Rock Hill for a rematch with the Eagles the first Wednesday in May. North Florida on May 9. UNF is 10-7. Carolina has played the Ospreys four times in the previous five seasons, winning all four games. However, three runs is the largest margin of victory in the series.

Prediction: Carolina takes care of business prior to the SEC slate. 10-4.