Who: #23 South Carolina 5-0 v. Penn (0-0) Time/TV: 4:00 pm Friday, 2:00 Saturday, and 1:30 Sunday, all games will stream live on SEC Network Plus. Projected Starting Pitchers (all Penn stats will be from 2022): Friday, Will Sanders (Jr. RHP) 0-0, 4.50 ERA, 4.0 IP, 1 BB, 3 K, .200 OBA) v. Owen Coady (Sr. LHP) 7-1, 2.80 ERA, 54.2 IP, 22 BB, 74 K, .200 OBA. Saturday, Noah Hall (Sr. RHP) 1-0, 1.69 ERA, 5.1 IP, 1 BB, 4 K, .111 OBA v. Cole Zaffiro (Jr. RHP) 2-1, 4.57 ERA, 45.1 IP, 22 BB, 51 K, .257 OBA. Sunday, Jack Mahoney (Jr. RHP) 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 5.2 IP, 0 BB, 9 K, .238 OBA v. Ryan Dromboski (So. RHP) 0-0, 5.40 ERA, 5.0 IP, 4 BB, 6 K, .286 OBA History: None. This will be the first meeting between Carolina and Penn on the diamond. The Gamecocks are 37-4 against Ivy League competition. The last meeting against the Ivy League came on March 6-8, 2020, when the Gamecocks swept a three-game series against Cornell.

Scouting the Quakers

The Quakers are opening their 2023 season on Friday in Columbia. Penn is coming off a 33-15 season and a runner-up finish in the Ivy League. The Ivy League takes the top teams and plays a best of three series to determine their conference champion and automatic NCAA Tournament bid. Despite Penn not being in a "power five" league, they will represent a significant step up in competition for the Gamecocks in the 2023 season. The Quakers were projected to finish second Ivy league again this year. They are probably the forth-best non-conference team Carolina will play behind Clemson, UNC, and Charlotte. Consider this, the Quakers went into College Station last year and beat Texas A&M two out of three games last February. A&M's season ended in Omaha. Wyatt Henseler returns for the Quakers, leading the team with a .383 average last season to go along with 14 home runs and 53 RBI. Henseler did all of that as a freshman. The sophomore third baseman led the Quakers led in nearly every offense category. In addition to Henseler, Penn returns five other all Ivy League selections including all three for their .300+ hitters from last season, Henseler, Jackson Appel (.346), and Ben Miller (.330). They are return Cole Palis and Nate Polo, who each hit over .300 in Ivy League play. On the mound, Friday night start Owen Coady was also all-conference last season. The Quakers head to the Palmetto State for the second straight year after a Spring Break trip in 2022 when they faced Wofford, Winthrop, and the College of Charleston, (they finished 5-4 in that stretch). The series with the Gamecocks will mark the first of 11 straight road games before the team returns to Meiklejohn Stadium for their home opener on March 15 against Villanova. Penn finished 34-15 last season. The Quakers are coached by John Yurkow, now in his 10th year. Yurkow has complied a record of 169-147-1.

South Carolina's Impressive Statistics

The Gamecocks hit 20 home runs in the first five games of the season, the most in the nation after a week and a half of play. Gavin Casas leads the team with four home runs, while Ethan Petry, Braylen Wimmer, Cole Messina and Will McGillis all have three round trippers. Wimmer and Messina have grand slams. Carolina leads second place Wake Forest in total runs 20-16. The Gamecocks are slugging .777 after five games, led by Petry’s 1.308 slugging percentage. Carolina has scored 80 runs in the first five games of the season, the most in school history after five games. As impressive as the offense has been, South Carolina is seventh in the country with a 1.40 ERA. James Hicks has thrown seven scoreless frames, including five in the midweek win over Queens. Jack Mahoney added 5.2 scoreless frames last Sunday against UMass Lowell. Opponents are hitting just .141 against the Gamecock arms with a .215 on-base percentage. Today's matchup against Quaker starter Coady should be the best barometer yet as to just how improved the Gamecock is from last season.

Prediction: Gamecocks Sweep