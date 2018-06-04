GamecockCentral.com

Gamecock baseball signee Owen White of Carson (NC) High School knew he could hear his name called early in the 2018 MLB Draft. Monday night that came true for the 6-foot-3 right-handed pitcher, as he was drafted with the 55th overall pick by the Texas Rangers.

White was dominant in high school, posting a career 0.85 ERA and a 32-9 record in four years as a starter. White had his best season as a senior, going 10-1 and giving up just two earned runs across 63 ⅔ innings of work. White struck out 101 batters while walking just 15.

White has not yet decided if he will forgo college and sign with the Rangers, but with an estimated pick value of $1.3 million, it is likely that White will never play at Founders Park.

White is one of several potential Gamecocks expected to go in the draft. Gamecock Central will keep you updated about all of the current and future Gamecocks selected this season.