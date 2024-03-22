Baseball: Vanderbilt Preview
Who: South Carolina 16-5 (1-2) vs #3 Vanderbilt 19-3 (3-0). Founders Park, Columbia.
Time/TV: Game one has been called already for rain. The two teams will now play a doubleheader (two nine-inning games) on Saturday (March 23) starting at 1 p.m. There will be an hour break in between the two games. Carolina and Vandy then will wrap up the series on Sunday (March 24) beginning at 1:30 p.m. All games were scheduled to stream on SEC Network + so the rain out won't effect TV/streaming coverage.
Line: Game one only: Vandy -160, SC +124.
Projected Starting Pitchers: Friday, Eli Jones (Jr. RHP) 2-0, 2.22 ERA, 24.1 IP, 6 BB, 19Ks .274 BAA. v. Carter Holton (Jr. LHP) 3-0, 3.96 ERA, 25.0 IP, 8 BB, 39Ks, .196 BAA
Saturday, Dylan Eskew (R-Jr. RHP) 2-2, 3.91 ERA, 23.0 IP, 7 BB, 18Ks .186 BAA. v. Bryce Cunningham (Jr. RHP) 3-0, 2.45 ERA, 25.2 IP, 12 BB, 36Ks, ,196 BAA.
Sunday, TBA vs. Devin Futrell (Jr. LHP) 2-0, 4.67 ERA, 27.0 IP, 3 BB, 20Ks .265 BAA.
The Gamecocks had a TBA designation for the Sunday starter last season in this series and went with Matthew Becker. Becker responded with a solid start allowing two runs in four innings while striking out eight. Becker or Ty Good will get the ball on Sunday.
When you play Vanderbilt you expect to face future MLB pitchers on Friday night. This season will be no different. Holton is a projected Top 50 pick by MLB.com. The Gamecocks roughed up Holton in the Saturday game last season tagging him for four runs in .2 of an inning. Carolina couldn't hold on for the win, losing 8-5. The Gamecocks also roughed up Saturday's starter Bryce Cunningham. Carolina hung six runs on six hits en route to a 14-6 series opening win.
South Carolina may lead the nation in walks, but don't expect Commodores starters to issue a lot of free passes. As a staff, Vandy only allowed about 3.6 free passes a game.
History: The Gamecocks hold a 62-41 series advantage over the Dores heading into Friday’s game. South Carolina also holds a 27-18 all-time lead in games contested in Nashville. The Gamecocks won the last series contested in Columbia 2-1 after dropping the opener.
Last Meeting: Vanderbilt dealt Carolina their first series loss of the season in Nashville last year. Carolina won the opener 14-6 before dropping two hard fought games by the scores of 8-5 and 6-4. Cole Messina went 4-9 for the weekend with two home runs and four driven in. Ethan Petry also had a two home run weekend.
Weather: Friday is a wash out. I doubt the two teams will make it through 18 innings on Saturday with thunderstorms in the area. Sunday looks good with temps in the 60s.
Scouting the Dores
This is a prototypical Vanderbilt team on offense. They hit for average and will steal bases any chance they get. The Dores are 53-58 on stolen base attempts this season and they hit .326 as a team. Vandy has the second best average in the SEC and have the second-most doubles (54) and triples (8). Vanderbilt is near the bottom of the league in home runs but they have only five less than the Gamecocks. Alan Espinal leads the Vandy Boys in both homers (4) and average (.392). Espinal was named the SEC Player of the Week after a 8-13 series against Auburn. While most of the Commodore can run, three guys have the bulk of the stolen bases. RJ Austin is 15-for-18 while Calvin Hewett is 14-of-15. Jacob Humphrey is a perfect 8-for-8.
The Commodores bullpen is solid and uses a closer by committee. Ryan Ginther has three saves and a win in seven appearances with a minimal 0.90 ERA in 10 innings with four walks and nine strikeouts. Brennan Seiber has a win and three saves with a 1.93 ERA. As a team, Vandy has a 3.85 ERA with 225 strikeouts in 194 innings. The pitching staff is solid but it isn't one of the better Vandy staffs of the last two decades.
Vanderbilt is riding a 14-game winning streak into Columbia after a somewhat shaky start. Vandy rallied for an opening day win over FAU then lost game two. The Dores also had to rally for a late win in the second game of the second series against Gonzaga. The Bulldogs won game three. Since the Saturday game of the Gonzaga series, Vandy has been perfect.
The name Cooper Holbrook is probably familiar. His father helped Carolina win back-to-back national championships as Ray Tanner's top assistant. Holbrook is a sophomore but has yet record a stat for Vandy in his time in Nashville.
Big Weekend for the Gamecocks
South Carolina's schedule affords it many opportunities to right the ship with a statement series win. Their next four series are also against ranked opponents. A series win this weekend would give the Gamecocks a confidence boost heading into the brutal stretch.
One aspect this team has not struggled with is taking care of business in the midweek. Those games don't help the resume much, but they can hurt it. South Carolina has not lost a midweek game this season and had only one loss to a non-"Power Five" school. The Gamecocks have six more scheduled mid-week contests with North Carolina being the only real threat. Finishing off the midweek 5-1 or 6-0 would be helpful for a team that is going to have to scratch and claw its way to 14 SEC wins.