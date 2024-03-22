Who: South Carolina 16-5 (1-2) vs #3 Vanderbilt 19-3 (3-0). Founders Park, Columbia.

Time/TV: Game one has been called already for rain. The two teams will now play a doubleheader (two nine-inning games) on Saturday (March 23) starting at 1 p.m. There will be an hour break in between the two games. Carolina and Vandy then will wrap up the series on Sunday (March 24) beginning at 1:30 p.m. All games were scheduled to stream on SEC Network + so the rain out won't effect TV/streaming coverage.

Line: Game one only: Vandy -160, SC +124.

Projected Starting Pitchers: Friday, Eli Jones (Jr. RHP) 2-0, 2.22 ERA, 24.1 IP, 6 BB, 19Ks .274 BAA. v. Carter Holton (Jr. LHP) 3-0, 3.96 ERA, 25.0 IP, 8 BB, 39Ks, .196 BAA

Saturday, Dylan Eskew (R-Jr. RHP) 2-2, 3.91 ERA, 23.0 IP, 7 BB, 18Ks .186 BAA. v. Bryce Cunningham (Jr. RHP) 3-0, 2.45 ERA, 25.2 IP, 12 BB, 36Ks, ,196 BAA.

Sunday, TBA vs. Devin Futrell (Jr. LHP) 2-0, 4.67 ERA, 27.0 IP, 3 BB, 20Ks .265 BAA.

The Gamecocks had a TBA designation for the Sunday starter last season in this series and went with Matthew Becker. Becker responded with a solid start allowing two runs in four innings while striking out eight. Becker or Ty Good will get the ball on Sunday.

When you play Vanderbilt you expect to face future MLB pitchers on Friday night. This season will be no different. Holton is a projected Top 50 pick by MLB.com. The Gamecocks roughed up Holton in the Saturday game last season tagging him for four runs in .2 of an inning. Carolina couldn't hold on for the win, losing 8-5. The Gamecocks also roughed up Saturday's starter Bryce Cunningham. Carolina hung six runs on six hits en route to a 14-6 series opening win.

South Carolina may lead the nation in walks, but don't expect Commodores starters to issue a lot of free passes. As a staff, Vandy only allowed about 3.6 free passes a game.

Line: Friday night only.

History: The Gamecocks hold a 62-41 series advantage over the Dores heading into Friday’s game. South Carolina also holds a 27-18 all-time lead in games contested in Nashville. The Gamecocks won the last series contested in Columbia 2-1 after dropping the opener.

Last Meeting: Vanderbilt dealt Carolina their first series loss of the season in Nashville last year. Carolina won the opener 14-6 before dropping two hard fought games by the scores of 8-5 and 6-4. Cole Messina went 4-9 for the weekend with two home runs and four driven in. Ethan Petry also had a two home run weekend.

Weather: Friday is a wash out. I doubt the two teams will make it through 18 innings on Saturday with thunderstorms in the area. Sunday looks good with temps in the 60s.