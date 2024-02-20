Who: #21 South Carolina (3-0) vs Winthrop (0-3). Founders Park, Columbia, SC. Time/TV: 4:00 pm streaming on SEC Network+. Projected Starting Pitchers: Eddie Copper (Fr. RHP) Copper is a true Freshman making his first start. He allowed one hit and hit two batters without recording an out in the Friday Miami game. vs. Brady Houston (Jr. RHP) 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 2Ks, 0 BB in 3 IP. Houston made one appearance this past weekend for the Eagles. He threw 45 pitches two days ago. In his three innings of work he allowed an unearned run on three hits and two hit batters. Winthrop was swept at home by Rutgers. History: Carolina is 25-7 all-time against Winthrop heading into Tuesday’s game. Winthrop has lost the last ten meetings to South Carolina. Winthrop's last win in the series was on Mar. 17, 2015 in Columbia, a 7-5 margin. The Gamecocks hold a 18-4 series edge in games played in Columbia. Last Meeting: South Carolina hammered Winthrop 19-3 on February 20, 2023 in Columbia and then defeated the Eagles 6-1 in Rock Hill on May 3. South Carolina hit four home runs in the 6-1 win. Ethan Petry hit three home runs against Winthrop last season and Cole Messina went 4-9 with a home run and five RBIs in the two games. Weather: The forecast calls for pleasant 60 degree temperatures at first pitch. The temperature will drop into the low 50s by games end.

Scouting the Eagles

The Eagles were selected as the fourth place finisher in the Big South by the league's coaches and second by the staff at D1Baseball.com. Sophomore catcher Nicholas Badillo was the lone Eagles selected to the Big South Preseason All-Conference Team. Badillo is a 5'10, 220 lbs, native of Mohengan, NY. Last season he appeared in 29 games at hit .360 with three home runs and 17 RBIs. Last weekend against Rutgers he went 2-11 with a homer and three RBIs while striking out six times. The Rutgers pitching staff limited the Eagles to a .214 average. Winthrop struck out 25 times in the three losses while drawing only four walks. Eagles base runners were 0-3 on stolen base attempts. Despite the overall struggles, Rock Hill native Will Dorrell made two starts and finished 3-8 with three runs batted in. Parker Whittle, a Columbia native, is a name to know out of the Eagle bullpen. Whittle led the Eagles in wins last season with eight. Winthrop features ten players from the Palmetto State with four hailing from the greater Columbia area. The Eagles are coached by Tom Riginos, who is entering his 14th season. Under Riginos, the Eagles have an overall record of 329-348. Prior to joining the Eagles, Riginos spent eight seasons on the Clemson baseball staff under former coach Jack Leggett.

All the Newcomers

South Carolina's baseball roster underwent quite of lot of movement this passed offseason. We wanted to take a moment to remind our readers where the new faces came from starting with tonight's starter Eddie Copper. Copper is a Pennsylvania native but attended P27 Academy in Lexington during his senior year of high school. He struck out 81 batters in 58.2 innings and finished with an ERA of 2.29. Players listed Numerically: #2 Roman Kimball- Last Sunday's starter sat out last season with an injury after transferring from Notre Dame. Kimball is a RHP and a redshirt sophomore. #3 Lee Ellis - Ellis was Carolina's highest rated high school product that made it to campus. He is a middle infielder from Maryland. #6 Blake Jackson - Jackson is a Texas native that transferred to Carolina via Charlotte. He is an outfielder. #7 Kennedy Jones - Jones is a Virginia native that transferred to Carolina from UNC Greensboro. Jones is also an outfielder. #8 Austin Brinling - Brinling is a Florida native that played for both the home school Gators and more recently North Florida. He is also a middle infielder # 11 Parker Noland - Noland is a fifth-year player that transferred to Columbia from SEC-rival Vanderbilt. Noland is a utility guy that will likely start at second base most games. #12 Tyler Causey - Causey transferred from rival North Carolina. He did not play in 2022. Causey is a first baseman that will also DH. #21 Ryan Bakes - Bakes is a freshman catcher from Illinois. #22 Ricky Williams - Williams was one of the three Clemson transfers that joined the Gamecocks after Monte Lee was brought onto the coaching staff. He did not pitch last season due to injury. #23 Jake McCoy - McCoy is a rare left handed pitcher on the roster. He is a freshman from Rock Hill. #24 Ty Good - Good transferred from College of Charleston and will play his fifth season of baseball in Columbia. He is a RHP. #26 Jordan Carrion - Another infield transfer. Carrion played previously at Florida State. #27 Tyler Zedalis - Freshman from Charlotte. His brother played at Carolina last season. #32 Michael Polk - A Fifth-year RHP transfer from Georgia. He also did not pitch in 2023 due to injury. He had a big sophomore season for the Bulldogs #33 Tyler Pitzer - Freshman RHP from Pennsylvania. #34 Drake Quinn - Fifth-year transfer RPH from Marist. High strikeout guy. #36 Tristan Salinas - Freshman utility player from Boone, NC. #38 Joey Wittig - Freshman RHP from San Diego. #40 Garrett Gainey - Hartsville native transfer LHP from Liberty. Gainey closed out a game against Miami OH. Very passionate to say the least. #44 Dalton Reeves- Led PC in home runs last year and transferred to Carolina for his senior season. Reeves will provide catching depth. #45 Jevarra Martin - Freshman LHP from Georgia. #46 Xavier Pelzer - Freshman LHP from Cayce. #48 Parker Marlatt - Freshman RHP from Georgia #49 Tyler Dean - RHP transfer from Virginia Tech #55 Reese Marcum - Freshman RHP from Lexington

Prediction: Carolina 8-4