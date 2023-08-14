The rivalry games are set.

Both South Carolina basketball teams had their rivalry games against Clemson confirmed on Monday afternoon as non-conference games continue to trickle out inside three months away from the season.

First up will be the women's team, hosting Clemson at Colonial Life Arena on Thu., Nov. 16. The Gamecocks won 85-31 at Clemson last season to take the all-time lead in the series, the 12th consecutive win in the series for Dawn Staley's squad. As of right now this is the first home date South Carolina has confirmed on its schedule, although it still potentially could fill in a game between its Nov. 6 opener in Paris against Notre Dame and the Clemson clash 10 days later.

Over on the men's side, Lamont Paris will make his first trip to Littlejohn Coliseum on Wed. Dec. 6. South Carolina's second-year head coach found success in his first taste of the rivalry last season when Chico Carter Jr.'s buzzer-beating jumper powered the Gamecocks to a 60-58 win in Columbia. The trip to the upstate will be the front half of a two-game road trip that week, with the return game of a two-game series with East Carolina coming on Dec. 9 in Greenville.

Early December will also feature a marquee trip to the Tar Heel State for the women's team. After taking on North Carolina on Nov. 30 in Chapel Hill, the Gamecocks will make the journey down tobacco road for the second half of the doubleheader to take on Duke on Dec. 3 in Durham. The game will be a homecoming for new South Carolina assistant head coach Winston Gandy, who spent three seasons with the Blue Devils. The Gamecocks won 55-46 in 2021 in their last trip to Durham, an early season statement en route to the program's second National Championship.

