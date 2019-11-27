News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-27 18:05:40 -0600') }} football Edit

Battle Armor: Gamecocks go with all-black unis versus Clemson

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
@WesMitchellGC
Football/Recruiting Insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

The South Carolina football team will wear its all black uniforms - black helmets, black jerseys and black pants - when its annual rivalry with Clemson is renewed on Saturday.

The Gamecocks and Tigers are scheduled for a noon kickoff at William-Brice Stadium on ESPN.

LIMITED TIME OFFER: New subscribers get up to 50% off the first year plus get free Gamecocks gear! All with in-depth coverage of your Gamecocks!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}