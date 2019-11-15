Battle Armor: ‘Never give up’
For the first time since South Carolina's last trip to College Station, the Gamecocks will wear white helmets with white jerseys and black pants for Saturday night's matchup with Texas A&M.
The Gamecocks, who announced the combination on Twitter Friday, held a second-half lead in that game two years ago, but ultimately fell to the Aggies, 24-17.
The two teams square off this Saturday night at 7:30 (ET) on the SEC Network.
Check out the video from Twitter below...
Battle Armor 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DFzmIU0nLM— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) November 15, 2019