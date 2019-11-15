For the first time since South Carolina's last trip to College Station, the Gamecocks will wear white helmets with white jerseys and black pants for Saturday night's matchup with Texas A&M.

The Gamecocks, who announced the combination on Twitter Friday, held a second-half lead in that game two years ago, but ultimately fell to the Aggies, 24-17.

The two teams square off this Saturday night at 7:30 (ET) on the SEC Network.

Check out the video from Twitter below...