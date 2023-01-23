South Carolina lost Josh Vann, Jalen Brooks, and Corey Rucker this offseason from the WR room, and while they got a big boost with the return of Juice Wells, Xavier Legette, Ahmarean Brown, and Dakereon Joyner, it still would benefit that room to add one more veteran piece. South Carolina did just that today when Senior Memphis Transfer Eddie Lewis has reportedly joined the Gamecocks’ program following a visit last weekend to South Carolina. Lewis also took a visit to Colorado to be courted by Coach Prime before making his decision, but ultimately he chose the Gamecocks over the Buffs.

Lewis led the Tigers in receiving yards in 2022 with 615 yards on 42 receptions and finished tied for the team lead in touchdown catches with 7. Lewis has one year of eligibility remaining, and should immediately land on the two-deep in the WR Room. Lewis finished his season strong with Memphis, scoring 2 TDs in the Tigers' 38-10 bowl win over Utah State. Lewis took a while to get his career going, after spending two seasons at Rutgers prior to transferring to Memphis, but it appears the Gamecocks are bringing him on as he is peaking.

Another place that Lewis will likely play a major factor in 2022 is special teams. Lewis was named to the 2022 All-AAC Second team as a punt returner in 2022 after returning 27 punts for 255 yds and one 60-yard TD return. The 6'0" 190 lb super senior could prove explosive as he teams up with one of the nation's best S/T coordinators in Pete Lembo, who tweeted his excitement for the addition last Tuesday morning after Beamer announced the Lewis #welcomehome





