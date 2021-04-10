 South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer discusses a few injuries coming out of scrimmage one
Cornerback Cam Smith, who's expected to be a key contributor this fall, didn't scrimmage Saturday dealing with a hamstring injury.

Center Eric Douglas didn't scrimmage and receiver Xavier Legette started the scrimmage but couldn't finish it, Beamer said. He didn't specify the injuries but said neither are expected to be long term deals.

Legette missed a large chunk of time last year dealing with injuries as well.

Beamer did say defensive lineman Alex Huntley dinged his shoulder early in the scrimmage but got it treated and finished the scrimmage, which stood out.

MarShawn Lloyd and Jaylin Dickerson are still coming back from injuries and didn't scrimmage either.

The Gamecocks scrimmaged for the first time Saturday and have one more before the spring game April 24.

