Both of those guys now are either in or off to NFL pastures, and the Gamecocks enter the spring needing to get a clearer picture of that group.

The Gamecocks have a corps of potentially talented players in that room but it’s a group that’s largely underperformed over the last couple seasons outside of Herculean efforts from Bryan Edwards and Shi Smith.

“That’s a lot of guys competing to figure out who are our best players. Those guys are competing with the tight ends. Like let’s see what tight ends step up. Are we going to be a team that plays with zero tight ends on the field or a team that plays with three tight ends on the field?” Shane Beamer said. “We have a system that will get our best players on the field regardless of position. It’s going to be an exciting competition at a lot of different spots, wide receiver especially.”

The Gamecocks have 13 scholarship receivers on the roster this spring with 10 of those being returners. The remaining three are either transfers—EJ Jenkins (who was working with the tight ends during practice) and Ahmarean Brown—and the lone freshman in the group currently in Sam Reynolds.

Of those 10 returners only five caught at least one pass last season, combining for 37 catches for 375 yards and two touchdowns.

Jenkins caught 39 passes for 779 yards and 13 scores in 2019, all career highs, while Brown had 11 catches for 183 and a touchdown last season at Georgia Tech.

While it’s a group with a lot to prove and untested as of right now, Beamer likes what he saw when he took the job and the physical and mental makeup of the receiver room.

“I’m excited about the receiver group. Number one they have the best wide receivers coach in the country coaching them, which I’m excited about, in Justin Stepp. Then it’s a hungry group,” he said. “I remember coming out here in December and watching the one bowl practice we had before the decision was made to not play in the game. I remember thinking that’s a really good group of receiver as far as the size.”

South Carolina has eight players on the roster who are listed at 6-foot-2 or taller and eight who are at least 200 pounds.

Outside of Jenkins (6-foot-7, 242 pounds), Xavier Legette and OrTre Smith are the tallest at 6-foot-4 with Smith the heaviest at 227 pounds.

“We have guys with size, strength and length, guys who can run and it’s a fresh start for them just like everybody,” Beamer said. “That’s going to be a competitive group. When you look at just the total number of players at the position it’s a group that’s pretty deep compared to other positions on the team.”

South Carolina had its third practice of the spring Thursday morning as they continue to evaluate not only the receiver position but the entire offense as they install Marcus Satterfield’s system.

“You have to have confidence to go out there and play,” Beamer said. “From a schematic standpoint we have to put those guys in positions where they know what they’re doing and can go play fast and not have to think. That’s any position.”