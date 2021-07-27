Beamer: Gamecocks have 'big week coming up' in recruiting

The Gamecocks landed double-digit commitments in the month, getting up to No. 12 in the recruiting rankings and now enter the final week of in-person recruiting this week before training camp starts.

The last time South Carolina was able to have prospects on campus, it was the most frenzied recruiting month in recent history while building momentum enough to catapult the Gamecocks into the top 15 of the recruiting rankings.

“June was amazing,” Shane Beamer said. “We have a big week coming up with a big day on Saturday with a lot of young men and their families going to be here. A lot of them it’s the second or third time and a lot of them that are committed are coming back this weekend.”

Also see: Expected visitors this weekend

After nearly four weeks of recruits not allowed on campus in late June and almost all of July, the quiet period started July 25 and will run through the end of the month before teams begin preparing for the season.

South Carolina will be able to host prospects until Aug. 1, and the biggest day of the week currently is Saturday when the Gamecocks will have a cookout with a bevy of prospects scheduled to be on campus, including plenty of players who committed in June.

It’s a chance for Beamer and staff to not only have guys back on campus and in the facility for the first time in almost a month but also try and capitalize on the recruiting steam they built in June.

“We just have to continue to keep that positive momentum going from a program standpoint and a recruiting standpoint,” he said. “I’m excited to get them back here.”

South Carolina landed 11 commitments in June, seeing their recruiting ranking surge up to No. 12 nationally and fourth in the SEC behind LSU, Alabama and Georgia.

The class is made up of 16 players currently, four of which are four star prospects and three inside the Rivals top 250: defensive backs Keenan Nelson Jr. (134) and Emory Floyd (238) and offensive lineman Ryan Brubaker (153).

Also see: More in-depth notes on this weekend's cookout

“On a scale to 10, an 11,” Beamer said about recruiting in June. “The response, regardless of what happened, and the excitement of being able to get young men and their families on campus was pretty cool and exciting. Then the amount of guys who decided they wanted to become Gamecocks or guys we feel are very close to becoming Gamecocks based off the visits in June was awesome. Ask me again in about a month and it might be a 15.”

This week of July is Beamer’s last week of full recruiting before training camp begins next week and coaches won’t be able to host prospects the entire month of August.

It’ll cap a busy summer for Beamer, who was able to host prospects for the first time on a college campus since taking over as South Carolina’s head coach and learned what all comes with being the head guy instead of an assistant.

“It’s different cause you have to manage the entire roster. You only get 85 scholarships and there are a lot of good players out there. You’re making sure you have enough scholarships for all of them. Not just looking at this year’s class but looking at the following year and projecting what’s going on in your own program,” Beamer said.

Also see: Which offensive players could make the biggest impact this year

“I have a lot of experience with that when I was the recruiting coordinator here before. That’s what I had to do with coach (Steve) Spurrier, so it’s not like it’s the first time I’ve done it. Looking overall at the entire roster, then continuing to recruit from a work-ethic standpoint like I am an assistant coach. I still text them, call them, Face Time them, talk to moms and dads regularly like I did as an assistant coach. I haven’t tried to change anything from that standpoint now that I’m the head coach.”