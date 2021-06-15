Beamer: Gamecocks need to attack summer with 'sense of urgency'

Now, as the calendar turns to June, the Gamecocks are into mandatory workouts and things will begin ratcheting up as early as today for the team.

After spring practice in April, the staff gave players May off as a down time, but some players took that month as time to be in town and working.

Shane Beamer made it a point in his appearance on GamecockCentral live Monday to say there were players who opted to stay in Columbia during their off-month of May or go home for a few days before promptly returning.

“We have a 7 a.m. group, an 8:45 group and there’s a 10:30 group. They’re doing that four days a week. We have a day of recovery where it’s not heavy emphasis on lifting in there during the week,” Beamer said.

“So this week starting (Tuesday) night our guys will come back up here in the evenings to do some stuff outside the coaches and on their own: 7-on-7, running routes, fundamental type of things.”

Typically the Gamecocks, and most teams, have player-run practices over the summer where veterans are able to work with younger players to build chemistry and get them up to speed on the system.

It’s particularly valuable offensively with quarterbacks able to develop timing with receivers and running back.

The coaches are also able to spend some time with players in a non-practice setting without the presence of a football.

“Whatever coach Day and his staff don’t use, we’re using for football whether it be meetings or fundamental types of things,” Beamer said. “We can’t be out there with equipment or a ball with our guys but it’s not like a practice. We are able to meet with them and work on some fundamental things outside we can.”

The is an integral summer for Beamer’s first team at South Carolina, needing a productive few months between spring practice and the start of preseason camp to round into form so the Gamecocks can get the most out of the 2021 season.

Beamer knows that, and hasn’t shied away from telling players to not drain completely but approach the next two months with the idea of getting better before the preseason starts.

“We’re not trying to grind them down in June, but we’ve talked about it as a football team. We have to have a sense of urgency about what we’re getting done this summer,” he said. “We can get better this summer and get better than a lot of teams we’re playing this year by what we do in the summer time.”

The Gamecocks will continue offseason workouts throughout June and July before starting preseason camp in August with the season starting Sept. 4 with a home game against Eastern Illinois.

“It’s cliché but you either get better or worse, you don’t stay the same,” Beamer said. “We have to make sure each day we’re in this building we’re getting better and we have to have a sense of urgency to move this program forward.”

