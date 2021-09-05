Beamer: Gamecocks won't name starting QB until Saturday

But whether that means it's Doty or Zeb Noland who gets the start in the contest remains to be seen.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said on his teleconference Sunday evening that the Gamecocks still fully expect Luke Doty to be available for Saturday's matchup with the Pirates.

Don't expect any type of announcement on who will start at quarterback for South Carolina at East Carolina this Saturday until the day of the game.

"We'll see," Beamer said. "I'm not going to get into naming who our quarterback is before we get up to East Carolina on Saturday. We'll see how the practice goes. Again, I'm not putting Luke Doty out there before he is ready and healthy. We just got off the field. We're getting through East Carolina prep here tonight and tomorrow and getting ready for practice on Tuesday and we'll see how the week goes."

Asked to clarify that he wouldn't publicly name a starter until Saturday, Beamer reiterated that's the case.

"I don't know why I would," Beamer said. "I'm sure (ECU) Coach (Mike) Houston would love (for South Carolina to name a starter) and he knows he's got to get ready for Dakereon Joyner and they've got to get ready for Luke Doty and Zeb and we do a lot of different things offensively, so no."

Noland started the Gamecocks' season opener Saturday night against Eastern Illinois and completed 13 of 22 passes for 121 yards and four touchdowns with no turnovers.

"I thought he did really well," Beamer said of Noland's week-one performance. "Just very smooth and efficient. We don't ask him to carry the ball a whole lot but he did a nice job of scrambling out of the pocket and getting a first down.

"In the passing game, a couple of times we had some routes that weren't run exactly like we wanted them to be that Zeb kind of ad-libbed and made them right. But I thought he was good for the most part, did a nice job. ... He did what he was supposed to do and went the right places with the ball and played really well."

Doty, who suffered a midfoot injury in practice a few weeks ago, has been progressing back towards 100 percent health.

"Luke Doty was at practice tonight, didn't really do much, but have every belief that he'll be available Saturday for us," Beamer said.

The Gamecocks will square off with East Carolina at noon this Saturday in Greenville, N.C. with the game on ESPN2.

MORE COVERAGE FROM SHANE BEAMER'S DEBUT: Recruiting updates: Eastern Illinois Weekend | Inside the snap count | Instant Analysis | RECAP: Shane Beamer post-game press conference | Photos: Gamecocks first win of Beamer Era | VIDEO: 9/4 Post-Game Media Availability