Beamer looking for faster starts

During his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Beamer acknowledged the team's need to get a better jump out of the gate.

Shane Beamer's squad won the first quarter in the season opener against Eastern Illinois, 15-0, but since then has been outscored 56-9 in first quarters against its next five FBS opponents. That stretch includes three games in which the Gamecocks didn't score any points (East Carolina, Kentucky, and Tennessee) in the first quarter, and the team is also without a touchdown in quarter one in games since EIU.

There was no better example than Saturday's matchup with Tennessee, in which Carolina was outscored 28-0 by the Vols during the game's first period.

The first quarter has not been kind to the Gamecock football program this season.

"There's no mistaking that," he said of the sluggish beginnings to games. "You're always looking at ways to start better. I'll the first to admit we haven't been as good as we need to be in the first quarter."

Saturday's contest in Knoxville featured four offensive possessions for the Gamecocks, drives that resulted in two punts, an interception (on the Tennessee two-yard line) and a fumble. And, of course, there was the 28 points surrendered by the defense.

"We did a lot of really good things on Saturday, not in the first quarter," said Beamer. "I'm not making light of the first quarter, because that can't happen. It wasn't good enough. There aren't any moral victories."

Beamer noted that he felt the team's week of practice heading into the Tennessee game was "amazing" and that the Friday walk-through was the best the Gamecocks had taken part in all season.

That made it all the more confusing - to everyone - as to why the Gamecocks started so slowly again.

"It was head scratching that we played like we did in the first quarter, and there were a lot of different reasons," said Beamer. "There were a lot of plays out there that, for whatever reasons, receivers are open and we weren't able to connect, or weren't able to protect long enough, or runs that were this close to being an explosive plays. Was it good enough? No. Do we have to constantly work to improve? Sure."

Starting quarterback Luke Doty shouldered responsibility in the immediate aftermath of Saturday's game, addressing his thinking on the first quarter offensive struggles.

"I think coming out, the demeanor that everybody has, that's something that has to change. That starts with me," Doty said. "Getting lined up, the sense of urgency, taking the ball down the field. That's something I'm going to work on this week is just having a better demeanor and sense of urgency from the start so that can transfer over."

Beamer took the burden off his quarterback.

"Maybe Luke feels that way about himself, but I don't," Beamer explained. "We made a big point of emphasis about being even more detailed and efficient and urgent in pre game warmups and we were. I felt like we had more of a sense of urgency we ever had. We were ready to play. It didn't look like it in the first quarter."

Plenty of time was spent by Beamer during the press conference on his positivity and celebrations of successes by his players; he appears to have confidence that the team can get off to faster starts going forward.

"We have made progress. We're close. Nobody's happy with 3-3, happy statistically with where we are," he said.

The head coach's message at halftime of the Tennessee game was for his team not to let the first quarter serve as the reference point for the 2021 season.

One key for the remainder of South Carolina’s season will be not to let the slow starts from last games beat them in future ones.

"I'll be damned if I'm going to let one bad quarter against Tennessee define what the second half of this season is going to look like," Beamer said. "If we have a bunch of competitors, you'll see a team that will fight their butts off the rest of this season and compete and enjoy playing and playing for each other and playing for this university."