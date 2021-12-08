 GamecockCentral - Beamer pre-Duke's Mayo Bowl press conference
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-08 11:57:24 -0600') }} football Edit

Beamer pre-Duke's Mayo Bowl press conference

Kendall Smith • GamecockCentral
Staff Writer
@SmithKendall__

Shane Beamer met with the media on Wednesday to discuss South Carolina Football and their upcoming bowl game vs UNC.

----

• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!

• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor, @Mike_Uva.

• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}