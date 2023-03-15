Shane Beamer has been thinking about his current conundrum at the center position for over a year.

In every single game of the Beamer era so far, he has had a straightforward answer at starting center. Eric Douglas was the starting man in the middle of his offensive line for all 26 games over the last two seasons, and for all 10 games of the season prior to Beamer’s arrival.

South Carolina has not gone into a game with someone other than Douglas as the starting center since November of 2019, and his backup Hank Manos also moved on from the program after his own five years.

“Center is something that really we go back to last season was a concern,” Beamer said after the first practice of spring football. “I can remember sitting here in spring practice last year saying, ‘who the heck is going to be our starting center in 2023? We better start working some guys, because Hank Manos and Eric Douglas are graduating; Jovaughn Gwyn is graduating.’ So that’s something we’ve been preparing for since last year.”

During the brief open portion of the opening practice, Vershon Lee was taking the reps with the first-string offense at center. Lee is a redshirt junior who played mostly at left guard in 2022, starting the first seven games of the season at the position before moving around more over the back half of the season.

Beamer confirmed Lee has been working out at center, but he also mentioned Nick Gargiulo has been competing with him for the spot. Gargiulo transferred into the program from Yale where he played mostly at left tackle, but he said during his introductory press conference he has “been working at center, a little bit at left guard and a little bit at right guard.”

“I think I play with speed,” Gargiulo said. “I try to play with good feet and a sense of violence and attitude.”

Further adding a new feel to the center situation is of course the addition of offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains. He will be working on installing his new offense throughout the spring, with the situation at center tying into everything he will be attempting to do.

Even without a clear-cut starter at the position, it is still vital for anyone working out at center to get comfortable with the verbiage of his offense, the identity of what he wants his offensive line to look like and how the new schemes will look in action both with run blocking and pass protection. For Loggains though, developing depth at center is going to aid him in everything else he wants his offense to entail.

“You have to have positional flexibility to be a backup,” Loggains said. “Sometimes you’re going to get some reps at center, and then the next day you’re going to play guard. We’re going to find out who can do all that stuff. We’re not in pads yet, so for us to even comment on that yet is not fair to our players or our position coaches.”

Beamer, Loggains, and offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley have the next month to test out players concepts at center, and will have the May transfer portal window to make any more additions to the room if they feel it necessary. But the hope is someone will emerge from the crowd and grab control of the position.

Or in Beamer’s ideal world, several of them will be ready.

“You can never have too many of those guys,” Beamer said. “[Guys] that can obviously make the calls that you have to make at the center position, direct traffic for the offense and then be able to snap the ball to the quarterback as well. So we’re trying to develop as many as we can, but Nick and Vershon are kind of the two top guys there as we go into day one.”



