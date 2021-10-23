Beamer talks offense as struggles come to head in Texas

After the Gamecocks’ 44-14 loss to Texas A&M, that outside noise and criticism will likely get louder as South Carolina turned in another frustratingly anemic offensive performance and a bye week looming.

The message from Satterfield was simple, saying he would rather have criticism than have no one saying anything because it means fans care.

Marcus Satterfield entering the Texas A&M game didn’t shy away from the criticism he’s facing in his first year as offensive coordinator.

“We evaluate every single week. We sit down and talk about everything we do as a staff: good, bad, what can be better, mistakes we made,” Beamer said. “We do that after every single game, and tonight’s no different.”

The offensive struggles permeating the season came to a head Saturday night with the Gamecocks being held scoreless through the first three quarters with just 15 total yards of offense.

The Gamecocks made things respectable from a total yards standpoint in garbage time, ending with 185 total yards and 14 points in the fourth quarter with the game already in hand.

It was a brutal first half yet again for South Carolina’s offense on the road with the Gamecocks having 11 yards of offense on 21 plays and rushing for negative-10 yards and throwing for just 21.

They’d pick up just two first downs in the first 30 minutes and have been outscored 109-20 in first halves of road games this year, 95-13 in first halves of road league games.

The season is marred by the same offensive issues—lack of a consistent run game, penalties, errant snaps at times—and the bye week comes at the right time to evaluate the offensive scheme and potentially the play calling duties.

“When you perform like we did tonight you have to evaluate everything. I’ll get on this plane, turn on the iPad and watch every play until we land in Columbia and figure out a way to be better,” Beamer said. “We didn’t play great anywhere: receiver, running back, quarterback, tight end, offensive line, coaching. I would say we all had a hand in it.”

Beamer mentioned after the Tennessee game while Satterfield would obviously like to have play calls back he thought the play calling this season had been good.

Coming out of the Gamecocks’ third SEC loss in four tries, he acknowledged things could be better but execution and better game planning from defensively and special teams will help.

“Game plan wise I thought it was good going into it. I thought we had a great plan. It obviously didn’t go quite like we thought. When you perform like we did in the first half—offensively, defensively and special teams—we have to look at the plan for everything,” he said.

“When you have the defense out there for 40 plays in the first half, they were 4-of-6 on third down Texas A&M was in the first half. We have to get our butts off the field on defense. Offensively when you’re 0-for-6 and only run 21 plays, obviously the offensive plan and execution wasn’t good and has to be better.”

South Carolina’s bye week comes at the right time to get healthy and give Beamer and the rest of the offensive staff a chance to evaluate the offense and figure out the plan moving forward.

Sitting at 4-4 right now entering the bye, the Gamecocks need to split their final four games—Florida, at Missouri, Auburn and Clemson

“I know it’s cliché but we have to find things we’re good at,” Zeb Noland said. “We ran the ball well at the end of the game and the running backs did a good job of bending it back. We have to find momentum early in the run game.”