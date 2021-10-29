Beamer talks offense, self evaluation during bye

They haven’t really had a chance to take a deep breath and do a wholesale evaluation of the offense until the bye after playing eight straight weeks, and took the opportunity this week.

The struggles came to a head Saturday where the Gamecocks averaged just 3.2 yards per play in a loss to Texas A&M entering the bye week.

It’s been a year mired by offensive struggles for South Carolina, struggling to get off the ground in the first eight games of the year.

“Offense-specific, it’s let’s go back and look at ourselves over the last eight weeks and self-scout ourselves and see if we have any tendencies we need to break,” Beamer said. “I think we do a pretty good job of breaking tendencies throughout the year and not having teams get a beat on us as far as formations. We’re always aware of that, but you can dive into it a little bit more during the off week.”

Eight games into the season, the Gamecocks rank 13th in the league in yards per play, 12th in yards per rush and 10th in 7.2 yards per pass attempt.

South Carolina practiced three times this week—Monday through Wednesday—during the bye with the focus offensively to find more ways to get playmakers the ball creatively.

“Let’s go back and what have we done well and what have we been most efficient at from a run game standpoint, pass concept standpoint, pass protection standpoint?” Beamer said. “What schemes have given us the best chance to be successful? Make sure to go back and find ways to get our playmakers the ball.”

Two of those guys are Jaheim Bell and Juju McDowell, who have been one of the better offensive weapons this season, and the offense struggled to get them the ball against the Aggies.

Outside of McDowell returning the opening kickoff, the two touched the ball a combined five times for five yards. Part of the evaluation process for Beamer is to find ways to get them the ball but protect the quarterback long enough to have an efficient offense.

South Carolina quarterbacks have, on average, have 2.67 seconds to throw. That is the 10th-highest mark in the conference.

“The other night in college station it wasn’t for lack of trying. It’s not like we’re saying we’re not going to get the ball to Jaheim bell or Juju. A&M, obviously, has good coaches as well and are going to take things away and we have to be able to protect long enough to give our quarterback time to get the ball to our playmakers in different ways,” Beamer said.

“So we’re going back and looking at things from a protection standpoint and how can we continue to help our offensive line and rest of our offense be more efficient.”

The Gamecocks right now sit at No. 77 in ESPN’s SP+ metric an rank No. 92 in offense, 45 defensively and a special teams unit ranked No. 11.

There is a lot to play for over the last four weeks needing to split the remaining games—Florida, at Missouri, Auburn and Clemson—to make a bowl game in Beamer’s first year.

“I would say everything,” Beamer said, when asked about what needs to improve. “I know the offense wasn’t good Saturday night but we weren’t good on defense, we weren’t good on special teams. We need to be better in all three areas. Whether it’s offense, defense or special teams we’re eight weeks in and have a pretty large body of work to judge ourselves at. We have to do a lot of things better in all three phases.”