Beamer talks staff, 'constantly evaluating' what's best for program

Shane Beamer said he expects all of the Gamecock assistants will serve in their roles for bowl practices but he’s “constantly evaluating” what is best for the Gamecock program.

The Gamecocks are less than 10 days out from their regular season ending and a week out from the early signing period and haven’t had any coaching turnover since.

There’s always a fine line from a coaching perspective of balancing staff continuity and opting whether or not to make a change on a staff at some point during the offseason.

“Ultimately as a head coach my job is to do what’s best for the South Carolina football program, period,” he said Wednesday. “It always has been and always will be. It’s constantly evaluating where we are and what’s the best thing for us going forward personnel-wise, scheme-wise, program-wise, everything.”

This time of year, right before the early signing period, has seen a flurry of coaching moves across the country and is really the first of three times there’s significant coaching movement.

There’s usually some after the early signing period, which ends Dec. 17, and then again after the NFL season where coaches move up and down between the college and pro levels.

Beamer said after the Clemson game he would sit down with athletic directory Ray Tanner and Chance Miller after the season ends and “look at what the best thing for our program is moving forward.”

South Carolina’s final game of the year is Dec. 30 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against North Carolina.

“I’ll constantly do that as well,” Beamer said about staff evaluation. “As we get through the season—to me the season’s still going on, we have another game left—as we go through December and get into January we’ll continue to evaluate the program and what’s best for the program going forward.”

The Gamecock coaching staff has been incredibly busy the last week and will again this week as they put the finishing touches on the 2022 recruiting class.

Beamer and staff were out on the road recruiting and are again all of this week before the contact period ends after Saturday.

He mentioned Wednesday having an in-home visit Saturday night.

“It’s a busy time right now with recruiting because we hit the ground running the day after the Clemson game and have not slowed down yet. We won’t slow down from a travel standpoint until Saturday night,” Beamer said.

“We get back in here and go full speed ahead getting ready for signing day next week and being here getting ready for the bowl game. Certainly I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about what the best thing is for our program when I’ve been on airplanes or in rental cars and things like that.”