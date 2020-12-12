Shane Beamer might get a little reprieve from on-field duties this Saturday, but his working isn’t close to slowing down.

The newly-hired Gamecocks coach is in the middle of a coaching transition, trying to put together a staff, talk to recruits and figure out a plan moving forward while fulfilling his duties as Oklahoma’s associate head and tight ends coach.

While Oklahoma won’t play today—the Sooners’ game against West Virginia was canceled—Beamer went on SEC Network with Laura Rutledge to discuss some of the work he’s been doing.

“There’s a signing day coming up next week. There are a lot of guys out there. Some of them I have relationships because we were recruiting them at Oklahoma and some of them I didn’t,” Beamer said on SEC Network. “You’re trying to build relationships with guys you’re trying to sign next eek, some of which started talking to you this week.”

The Gamecocks currently have 10 members in their class, but Beamer and the staff have been sending out offers this week since the hiring trying to build the rest of the class.

Along with trying to build the recruiting class, Beamer is in charge of calling potential assistants and trying to put the puzzle that is a staff together with games currently going on in major conferences.

He joked there hasn’t been much sleep going on, but Beamer is taking it day by day.

“I was talking to Lincoln (Riley) about it when I got the job and Bob Stoops. I’ll say you can’t do it all at once,” Beamer said. “You’re going to try and do it all at once but you need to put together a list of the things you have to get done today and try to get it done and move on to the next.”

Beamer was officially hired a little less than a week ago on Sunday as the Gamecocks’ newest head coach, taking over after roughly five years of Will Muschamp.

The Gamecocks, after registering a nine-win season in 2017, have steadily gone down in win totals, winning seven in 2018, four in 2019 and ending the 2020 regular season 2-8.

When asked about getting the program back to competing for SEC East titles and to 11-win seasons like they were from 2010-2013, Beamer didn’t back down from saying he wants to hit that milestone again.

“I’m right there with them with what I expect. I saw what we were able to accomplish when I was there previously,” Beamer said. “I’m excited. The facilities, the infrastructure and resources are so much better than what it was when I was there previously. I find myself watching YouTube videos of watching Sandstorm and 2001.”

