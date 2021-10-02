Beamer updates injuries to Smith, Vann, more

South Carolina had a few bang ups in a 23-14 over Troy limiting some of the team's starters or rotational players over the course of the game.

Shane Beamer said Cam Smith was held out of the second half of Saturday's game with a head injury and Beamer said the coaching staff doesn't think it's a concussion.

The Gamecocks were down a few men in the secondary with Carlins Platel missing the entire game with what Beamer called a "leg contusion," forcing guys like Jahmar Brown and David Spaulding to play more.

Brown had a would-be interception overruled and fumbled the ball out of the back of the end zone for a Troy touchback.

Josh Vann also was dealing with a groin injury limiting his snap count against Troy, something he injured later in the week. The receiver had a solid day, rushing twice for 52 yards and catching three passes for 45 yards.

Jaylen Nichols was also out with a high ankle sprain that didn't get better as the week went on and kept him out of the game.

The Gamecocks travel to Tennessee next weekend for a noon kick.