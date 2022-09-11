A host of South Carolina players suffered injuries in the team's 44-30 loss at Arkansas on Saturday, and the team's depth situation is in a precarious situation heading into next week's game against No. 1 Georgia.

In terms of who will actually miss the game against the Bulldogs next week, Shane Beamer said edge rusher Jordan Strachan and linebacker Mo Kaba would be out for at least the Georgia game when he updated injuries on his Sunday night teleconference, although he did not rule out the possibility the duo could be out longer.

It started when defensive tackle Alex Huntley went down in the first quarter. Huntley returned to action after an extended stint in the medical tent, but did not look completely healthy the rest of the game.

Darius Rush also missed time before returning to field and playing the remainder of the afternoon, but other players were not as lucky.

Starting nickel Cam Smith left the field in the second quarter and did make it back to the game.

Strachan recorded South Carolina's first sack of the season on Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson and nearly had another one moments later, but he left the game in the third quarter. Along with Strachan, Kaba also did not see the field after he went down. Kaba's place was absorbed by Sherrod Greene, and Strachan's snaps went to Gilber Edmond.

"He's stepped up, he played a lot of meaningful snaps yesterday and Gilber can certainly rush the passer," Beamer said about Edmond. "The thing with Gilber is he has to be better at playing the run, but we're excited about his potential."

Secondary pieces David Spaulding and RJ Roderick did not make the trip to Arkansas with their respective injuries.

"Our guys were out there for a lot of plays yesterday," Beamer said. "And we've got to continue developing depth, especially with these injuries."

In positive injury news, Beamer said wide receiver Corey Rucker is expected to play against Georgia in what would be his first appearance as a Gamecock.