Beamer updates Noland's injury, talks quarterbacks

The Gamecock quarterback had what South Carolina called a minor surgery Tuesday to repair a tear in the meniscus in his right knee was back in the football facility Wednesday with all indications he’ll be available against Florida Nov. 6.

As of right now, the plan is to have Zeb Noland back in a Gamecock uniform coming off the bye week.

“As of yesterday when the surgery got done and went well and based on what I’ve heard this morning nothing’s changed with Zeb,” Shane Beamer said. “You’d think after his surgery he’d have a hard time moving around but we took our team picture in the football stadium and I watched Zeb with my own eyes climb a few rows of bleachers to get in position to take the picture. He’s not hobbling around like a cripple right now. He’s moving pretty good.”

Noland—the graduate assistant turned quarterback and then starter with Luke Doty out—was banged up and bruised coming out of Saturday’s 44-14 loss to Texas A&M and it was announced Monday night he’d have surgery on his knee.

If Noland can’t go against the Gators—or the coaching staff opts for another quarterback to start—the likeliest choice would be Jason Brown, who came in against the Aggies when the game was in hand.

He’d lead four drives—two ending in scores, two in interceptions—throwing for 84 yards and completing eight of his 14 attempts (six yards per attempt).

“He’s been great. Jason’s the same all the time whether he’s the number one guy, number two guy or number three guy. He prepares the same way every week. He’s up here in our facility a ton putting in extra work. It seems like every single day during the season he pops his head into my office at some time in the evenings when he doesn’t have to be here to say hello, come visit and see how I thought practice went. He’s always prepared himself to be the guy. Jason, whenever he’s gotten opportunities, has performed,” Beamer said.

“Our spring game is on a much larger scale than playing a real game at our stadium but he performed for our crowd the first time in our stadium and played well in college station when he got in at the end of the game for the most part. Today in practice when he was working with the first group has been good. He’s got starting experience…This isn’t the first time he’s been in this situation. He has a great confidence in himself. We have a ton of confidence in Jason and tis’ been fun watching him out there in practice the last few days.”

The Gamecocks (4-4, 1-4 SEC) practiced three times this week and will lift Thursday before giving the players a few days off and coaches time to be on the road recruiting.

With the only two quarterbacks to start sidelined this week—Luke Doty and Zeb Noland—Brown and freshman Colten Gauthier have gotten the bulk of the reps in practice as the only two healthy scholarship quarterbacks.

“When Luke and Zeb were both healthy Jason was getting plenty of work and Colten’s getting work in certain opportunities. With those guys being out, we haven’t had super long practices this week and been out there shorter than what we would be in a game week, but they’ve gotten opportunities more so than normal,” Beamer said.

“We won’t really change much from a schematic standpoint. We’ll do what we do and it’s what those guys have been doing all season from a practice standpoint. They’re just getting a little more work.”