Beamer would like to see guys 'establish themselves' on left side of line

The Gamecocks, in an effort to try and figure out their best combination of five, have moved pieces around on the left side and could continue to do it some until one or two guys step up.

Players at nearly every defensive spot and most offensive positions cycle in and out with snap counts varying between player and position. One of the rare spots, outside of quarterback, where the same players play from start to finish is the offensive line, but South Carolina’s rotated guys the last few weeks.

It’s not unusual over the course of four quarters to have players offensively rotate in and out of a game.

“We’d certainly like to have some guys step up and establish themselves," Shane Beamer said. "It’s a thin line because you want to have that continuity. Those five guys on the offensive line have to work together with the calls Eric Douglas is making and the calls the quarterback is making."

South Carolina started the same offensive line the first two games with Eric Douglas at center, Jovaughn Gwyn and Jaylen Nichols and guard and Dylan Wonnum and Jazston Turnetine holding down the tackle spots.

Things shifted around the last two weeks with Jakai Moore starting the last two games and even Vershon Lee playing five snaps at left guard, spelling Nichols.

This week the depth chart on the left side of the line leaves things a little murky with the starter at left guard either Lee or Nichols and again an either/or between Turnetine and Moore at tackle.

“Throughout the week in practice you want to be able to have a good feel, if I’m the center, for who the two guys on each side of me are,” Beamer said. “I would like to see a couple of those guys step up and solidify themselves over there.”

The Gamecock offensive line has struggled so far with the run game failing to take off the first four games and ranking 13th in the SEC in pass block grading by PFF with a 44.1.

It doesn’t fall solely on the left side of the line, which has been more in flux than the right, but the offensive line does need to get better for the Gamecocks to improve offensively.

“We all have to b e better; it’s not just the left side. Dylan Wonnum needs to play better, Jovaughn Gwyn needs to play better, Eric Douglas needs to play better. Greg Adkins will be better as a coach, same as Marcus Satterfield and myself,” Beamer said.

“I’m not sitting here singling out players. The whole group across the board, defense included, we all have things we can be better at. We have to continue to improve and get better.”

While Beamer did say he’d like to solidify things up front with a main five guys on the offensive line, he didn’t necessarily rule out playing more than five over the course of a game to keep the starters fresh.

“I’ve preached to the coaches every week that I want to play guys and keep guys fresh, whether it be multiple defensive linemen,” he said. “Offensive line, I don’t necessarily want to rotate multiple guys but I do believe in developing guys and backups and developing depth by playing multiple people and being able to keep guys fresh for sure.”