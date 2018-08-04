GamecockCentral.com

Josh Belk, one of the late additions to South Carolina’s 2018 class wasn’t practicing with the Gamecocks Friday afternoon while waiting for his physical to get cleared, according to South Carolina media relations.

When South Carolina started it’s third preseason camp under Will Muschamp, one of the biggest pieces—both literally and figuratively—wasn’t on the field practicing.

“He’s still going through his deal. He’s still got to be cleared but he’s doing well,” defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson said. “Physically he’s good to go.”



Belk didn’t practice with the team again Saturday morning but the Gamecocks have a practice every day but Wednesday this week, so there’s a chance he could join them at some point as camp gets going.

The over 350-pound defensive lineman made major headlines when he decided to transfer from Clemson after spring practice and enroll at South Carolina.

Under normal transfer rules, Belk would have to sit out this season and would then be eligible to play in the 2019-20 season, but the Gamecocks are hoping he’ll be able to suit up a little sooner.

Since he hasn’t played in a game yet at Clemson, the Gamecocks have filed a waiver with the NCAA to make Belk immediately eligible for this season.

Head coach Will Muschamp thinks there’s a good case for Belk to be ruled eligible to play and said when Belk does get on the practice field they’ll be practicing him as if he’s playing in South Carolina’s season opener Sept. 1.

“Again I think, obviously, they have been very much more lenient with the transfer situation, so I think Josh has a very good case for that,” Muschamp said. “Chance Miller and our compliance office is working diligently to get that waiver request to the NCAA and there is no timetable.”

If Belk does end up playing, he’ll join a defensive line that has entrenched starters in Javon Kinlaw and Kier Thomas but is searching for depth at the back end of that rotation.

With the insertion of Belk, if the NCAA allows him to play, he’ll be able to help add size to the Gamecocks’ defensive rotation, and Robinson thinks he’ll be able to take away some of the opponent’s run game.

“He’s got girth and that’s one of the things that we’ll need to beat some of the teams we need to beat. We need to stop the two-back runs. He’s a guy that’s big and a guy that can move,” “We’re excited to get him out there.”