Who: #21 South Carolina 5-0 v. Belmont 4-1. Founders Park, Columbia, SC Time/TV: 4:00 pm Friday, 2:00 Saturday, and 1:30 Sunday, all games will stream live on SEC Network Plus. Projected Starting Pitchers: Friday, Eli Jones Jr RHP (1-0. 1.50 ERA, 5Ks, 0 BB, .136 OBA in 6.0 IP) v. Will Pryor So RHP (1-0, 3.00 ERA, 6Ks, 1 BB, .250 OBA in 6.0) Saturday, Dylan Eskew R-Jr RHP (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 6Ks, 4 BB, .059 OBA in 5.0 IP) v. RHP Jake Timbes So RHP (1-0 0.00 ERA, 4Ks, 1 BB, .150 OBA in 5.0 IP) Sunday, Roman Kimball R-Soph RHP (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0K, 0 BB, .000 OBA in 2 IP) v. Jalen Borders R-Sr. LHP (0-1, 54.00 ERA, 2Ks, 1 BB, .625 OBA in 1.0 IP Borders will be the left-handed weekend starter the Gamecocks have seen. He's 6'7 and is capable of high strikeout totals. History: None. This will be the first weekend between the two schools. Carolina is 10-0 all-time against Missouri Valley Conference foes. Belmont is their second season as a member of the MVC. Carolina has beaten Valparaiso and Southern Illinois five times a piece. Last Time: Carolina swept Valparaiso of the MVC in 2019. Weather: Friday's game could see a delay as rain is expected to move into the Columbia area around first pitch. The system looks to be out of the area by around 5:30. Saturday and Sunday should be pleasant with temperatures in the low 60s for the majority of the two contests.

Scouting the Bruins

Belmont will be the best team Carolina has played in 2024. That's not saying a whole lot considering USC's first three opponents are currently 0-2024. The Bruins are members of the Missouri Valley Conference, it is not uncommon for the MVC to get multiple teams into the field of 64 in June. Belmont was selected to finish sixth of ten in the MVA Preseason Coaches Poll. The Bruins are 4-1 winning three of four at home from Eastern Michigan and taking a midweek game at North Alabama. Playing ranked opponents and in SEC stadiums will be a theme on the Bruins schedule this year. Belmont plays five teams in the Top 25 rankings by D1baseball.com: #21 South Carolina (Feb. 23-25), #23 Indiana (Mar. 15-17), #6 Vanderbilt (Mar. 19), #17 Alabama (Mar. 26), and #9 Tennessee (May 14). Belmont went 0-5 last season against Top 25 opponents: #21 NC State (Feb. 24-26, 4-11, 0-7, 1-7), #6 Vanderbilt (Mar. 14, 6-15), and #18 Tennessee (May 16, 5-9, 8 innings. The last time Belmont won against a Top 25 opponent was March 22, 2018, as the Bruins defeated #8 Vanderbilt, 8-4. Max Jones leads the Bruins' offense with a .400 batting average and six hits through five games. Mason Landers knocked in two RBIs Tuesday against North Alabama bringing his season total to six, which leads Belmont. The Bruins team batting average is only .248, but they have hit six home runs and stolen nine bases. They've also drawn 21 walks on the season. Belmont's skipper is one of the most experienced in the nation. Dave Jarvis has been coaching Belmont for 27 seasons and coaching baseball for 42 years overall. Jarvis has culminated an overall record of 1,061-678-2 in 35 years as a head coach. He's one of just sixteen D1 coaches to have more than 700 wins at his current school.

Round' the SEC and the Upstate

In addition to the Gamecocks, LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M, Kentucky, and Georgia are all undefeated on the young season. Clemson is also 4-0. The Gamecocks other remaining weekend opponent, Longwood, is 3-1. Tennessee, Florida, and Vanderbilt are all ranked in the Top 10, but none of the three are unblemished. The Vols dropped a neutral site game to future SEC-foe Oklahoma. The Gators dropped their season opener to St. John's and then had the remainder of the series rained out. They bounced back to defeat North Florida twice in midweek action. Vandy was lucky to win their season opening series with FAU. The Owls won the middle game and blew the opener. The Vandy Boys then dropped a midweek game to Dayton. Missouri is opening up the season with a Golden State swing. They won two of three at Cal Poly and beat Bakersfield in the midweek action. They play both San Diego and San Diego State this weekend. In the SEC West, Arkansas opened with a four game series against James Madison, winning three. The Hogs play in showcase event this weekend against Oregon State, Oklahoma State, and Michigan. Ole Miss has started slow for the second consecutive year after winning the CWS. They split four games with Hawaii in Oahu then lost their home opener to Arkansas St. Their Magnolia State rival has started 2-3 with a series win (2-1) over Air Force before losing both midweek contests with Austin Peay.

Prediction: The competition is stiffer this weekend but this is still a series the Gamecocks should sweep. And sweep they shall.