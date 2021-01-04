A few weeks ago, Benson was a freshman with zero minutes through three games and he left Saturday’s game with a solid South Carolina debut.

He subsequently set his feet, noticing no defender within a few feet, glanced up at the rim and didn’t hesitate; Benson pulled the trigger on a three-pointer, watching it go up and through the net for his first college basket.

Ja’Von Benson, just a few minutes after checking into a college basketball for the first time ever, caught the ball at the top of the arc.

“Ja’Von, you saw his talent today,” Frank Martin said. “He has the ability to take the ball and put it in the basket.”

The Gamecocks were undermanned against Florida A&M, coming back from a month-long COVID hiatus with five players unavailable, and missing two starters.

With the absentees—which included two bigs in Alanzo Frink and Jalyn McCreary—it left the Gamecocks with just two available players listed at 6-foot-8 or taller.

Only one of those, Wildens Leveque at 6-foot-10, had experience in a game and he went to the bench with two fouls with 16:50 left in the first half and Benson checked in a few minutes later.

He’d immediately make an impact, hauling in an offensive rebound en route to a six-point day on 2-for-4 shooting day, only 1-for-4 from the line though. He’d haul in four rebounds, including two offensive boards.

“He has to make free throws,” Martin said. “You can’t afford to go 1-for-4 from the free throw line. You have to make free throws. With him, it’s about understanding how hard he has to play. He’s not there yet.”

Benson hadn’t played in the three previous games to start the year and has struggled in practice with defensive responsibilities and where to be on the court, which is part of the growing pains that come with being a freshman.

“From a defensive rotation and rebounding (standpoint), we take a huge step back until he figures out the effort and strength that goes into it. The other part with Ja’Von is about him knowing where he belongs on the floor,” Martin said.

“That’s huge. If you go to the wrong place, you mess the game up for the other four guys. He’s still trying to figure that out, but he has an ability: the ball leaves his hands and goes in the basket.”

What Benson did show his head coach was an innate ability to check in and impact a game as a freshman.

Benson didn’t have the flashiest of stat lines from a scoring perspective, but finished with an offensive rating of 120 and plus-9, which is the second-highest mark on the team behind AJ Lawson’s plus-14.

What Benson showed the Gamecocks was a knack of scoring and Martin thinks that should help him as he continues to develop.

“You saw that today,” Martin said. “I think he had two assists to go along with his baskets. He has that feel. That’s where I have to be patient as he continues to learn those things.”