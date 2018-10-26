But, in discussing it, he said while it’s been tough, his confidence hasn’t dipped at all.

The junior quarterback with 25 starts under his belt has been up-and-down, struggling over stretches this year, something that’s affected him mentally.

Jake Bentley would be the first one to tell you six games into the year he’s not had the season he hoped for.

“It’s been up and down a little bit, but that’s why you surround yourself with great teammates. They’re there to pick me up. It hasn’t wavered that much. It’s disappointing to not win a game but you have to go out there next time to go make a play,” Bentley said. “It’s been fairly high. I know the time I’ve put in and what I have to do to be successful.”

Bentley came into his third season with some preseason hype. He was on three different prestigious watch lists—Maxwell, Davey O’Brien and Johnny Unitas Gold Arm—but through six games it’s been somewhat of a struggle.

He’s missed one start with a grade-one MCL sprain but has seven interceptions in five starts and is completing 60.5 percent of his passes, on pace for the lowest percentage of his career.

Part of that, he said, comes from him trying to do too much during games instead of playing within the system.

That, along with protecting the ball, are two things he’s focused on during the bye week and, while he’s struggling, his teammate doesn’t think Bentley should take the brunt of the Gamecocks’ 3-3 start.

“It’s not fair. It’s a team game; 11 people go out there and play the game,” Bryson Allen-Williams said. “You can’t just put the blame on one person. It’s on all of us to make better plays and make better decisions.”

He does have 10 touchdown passes, which puts him on pace for 24 this year and the highest of his career to date.

Two weeks ago was also one of his best performances of the season and arguably the best half he’s played against an SEC team all year.

Bentley finished with 223 yards and three touchdowns, a season-high against conference opponents, against Texas A&M and threw one interception.

It was a building block, he thinks, for the rest of the season and did teach him more than one valuable lesson. After a touchdown pass, Bentley had a big emotional outburst on the sideline trying to spark his team and said it’s something that he may do less moving forward.

“It’s something looking back on it, I kind of wish I didn’t do. Motivation’s temporary. You can only motivate a guy so much. We have to have the mindset to be fired up and be ready to go each and every play when the game starts. It’s something with probably a lot of frustration built up and I can’t let my teammates see that,” he said. “I have to be that even keel guy.”

Bentley has a lot of areas to improve, and he would probably say the same thing.

With a negative turnover margin to start the year, protecting the football and limiting turnovers is the top priority along with being better playing in the team’s system.

“Taking care of the football is number one and just playing in what we’re trying to do,” Will Muschamp said. “Again, that guy’s a competitor and he competes his butt off and that’s why he’s got the respect of his team and this staff.”

