GamecockCentral.com

Ty’Son Williams last year would show flashes of being a dominant SEC back in practice but couldn’t translate that into games, making that one of the things the coaching staff is trying to figure out this offseason.

South Carolina’s still waiting for one of the best backs in the stable to put it together.

“On the practice field you see a lot of the most dominant guy. That’s got to carry over,” running backs coach Bobby Bentley said.

Williams, who transferred from North Carolina to walk-on at South Carolina before earning a scholarship last season, played in all but one game this year only starting two in the regular season before starting the Outback Bowl against Michigan.

He had 488 yards, second on the team, and showed promise of being the feature back but couldn’t build up enough consistency between the practice field and what he showed on game days.

While still putting that together, Bentley is looking for what he called the “cock of the walk” to take over the running back room.

“Like I told him, I can’t wait until the Coastal Carolina game to see how he performs,” Bentley said. “He’s the guy. We have to see it under the lights.”

Williams has shown he can be the dominant player on the field but now it’s about putting it all together off the field to be the back Bentley wants.

Bentley and he have talked about trying to morph him into that go-to back, and Williams is taking that and running.

He’s gone back and watched all of his film from last season and said he doesn’t think he played really well. He’s also worked on trying to make more explosive plays, something that should help him stay in the game longer.

“There are a lot of things, a lot of runs, that I could have done better on,” Williams said. “It’s just going back on that and trying to correct the small things so this year when I have the chance to make the big play, the explosive play, I make it.”

He will have his fair shake to take over the running back room, but he’s in a competition with other backs Rico Dowdle and A.J. Turner, who combined for 813 yards and five touchdowns last season.

With Dowdle out for some of spring practice with a hamstring injury, Williams and Turner are both taking first-team reps heading into the spring game.

Sometimes, Williams said, he’ll go in and rep with the first team and other times Turner will, but it varies day-to-day or drill to drill.

Now it’s about putting it all together for Williams coming into his second season with the Gamecocks, and his coach thinks he can.

“I think he’s over it,” Bentley said. “I think he’s ready to take the next step and become a pro.”