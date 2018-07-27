GamecockCentral.com

Another day, another watch list for Jake Bentley.

The Gamecock quarterback landed on another one of college football's preseason watch lists, this time one of the bigger ones in the country.

Bentley was named to the Walter Camp watch list, an award given to the nation's player of the year, along with eight other players from the SEC.

This is the third watch list Bentley's shown up on this preseason after being named to the Maxwell Award (best player) and Davey O'Brien (best quarterback) lists earlier this month.

Going into his junior season, Bentley is 13-7 as a starter and could become only the sixth quarterback in school history with 20 wins this season.

As a sophomore he threw for 2,794 yards and 18 touchdowns and ran for another 85 with six scores.

His first action comes Sept. 1 with the Gamecocks taking on Coastal Carolina at noon at Williams-Brice to open the 2018 season.

Other SEC players on Walter Camp watch list

A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

Raekwon Davis, Alabama

Damien Harris, Alabama

Drew Lock, Missouri

Kyle Shurmur, Vanderbilt

Benny Snell, Kentucky

Jarrett Stidham, Auburn

Greedy Williams, LSU