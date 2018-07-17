GamecockCentral.com

A day after landing on the Maxwell Award watch list, Jake Bentley found himself on another watch list that means a lot to college quarterbacks.

The junior quarterback landed on the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award watch list given annually to the nation's best quarterback.

Bentley is one of 26 quarterbacks on the list and joins just three other quarterbacks from the SEC on the watch list with Jake Fromm (Georgia), Drew Lock (Missouri) and Jarrett Stidham (Auburn).

Entering his third season and second full year as the starting quarterback, Bentley is just seven wins away from 20 career wins and would become just the sixth quarterback in school history to do that.

Last season Bentley led the Gamecocks to a 9-4 record, including an Outback Bowl victory over Michigan. He finished his true sophomore season completing 62.2 percent of his passes, throwing for 2,794 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Bentley was named to the Maxwell watch list Monday along with receiver Deebo Samuel. D.J. Wonnum was named to the Bednarik Award watch list as well.