GamecockCentral.com

He went out to upstate South Carolina and pulled one of his old friends he used to compete against when he was at Springdale High School: Bobby Bentley.

When Gus Malzahn got to Auburn in 2013 and started filling out his staff, he didn't have too look far to get one of his offensive analysts.

“We just developed a good relationship and I felt like he had a good chance of being a big-time coach in college," Malzahn said at SEC Media Days. "When I first got here in 2013 I really tried to make an effort to get more good people in college football. He was one of the guys I felt real strongly about to be successful in college football and make a difference in kids lives in a positive way.”

Also see: Full updates from SEC Media Days

Bentley and Malzahn met while both where coaching at the high school level; Malzahn at Springdale (Arkansas) and Bentley building a powerhouse at Byrnes in South Carolina.

The Auburn head coach, now entering his sixth season, brought in Bentley after he spent one year as the Presbyterian head coach.

Bentley was an offensive analyst for the Tigers for one year before leaving with then Auburn defensive coordinator Will Muschamp to join his staff at South Carolina.

He's now entering his third season as the Gamecocks' running backs coach and Malzahn keeps up with him and thinks he won't stay an assistant for too long.

Also see: Who's left to get at the linebacker position in the 2019 class?

“He’s a great coach but an even better person," Malzahn said. "I’m very proud of him. I think he’ll be a coordinator or a head coach in this league, and I really believe that.”

With Bentley spending some time in Alabama for a year, it gave Malzahn a chance to see his son, Jake Bentley, play just down the road from Auburn's campus.

Jake spent two seasons at Opelika High School before deciding to move into the 2017 class and commit to South Carolina.

Jake hasn't played Auburn yet in his college career, but Malzahn's been able to keep up with his performance over the last two seasons.

Also see: Four-star McCollough moving closer to a decision

“He’s a phenomenal player," he said. "I’m really proud watching him and his success.”