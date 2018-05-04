GamecockCentral.com

But that doesn’t mean the thinking is completely taken out of the game. Bentley, actually, will have more quick decisions to make this season with more run-pass options (RPOs) in the playbook.

The Gamecocks are installing a new up-tempo offense this offseason that Jake Bentley’s compared to playing pickup football since there’s not a lot of time to think sprinting to the line.

“The key is the decision-making by the quarterback,” quarterbacks coach Dan Werner said. "We have to decide, ‘Is this a ball I’m going to hand off because the box is soft and we can hand it off?’ Or are they’re loading it and where do I go with [passing] the ball.”

Also see: Chris Clark gives his thoughts on a variety of Gamecock topics

RPOs are designed to give the quarterback and his offense more options on where to go with the ball.

Especially in South Carolina’s up-tempo attack, quarterbacks are tasked with reading a defense quickly and deciding if they want to go with the scripted run play or pull the ball back and throw it.

If he does pull back, then Bentley has to decide where to go with the ball based on coverage and defensive schemes.

“It’s not like the old days where the quarterback gets in the huddle, we call ‘Right 46 power O’ and he knows all he has to do is turn around and hand it off,” Werner said. “That doesn’t happen in this offense. Every single play we call a run play he’s going to have some decision to make.”

Also see: Baseball recruiting notes, plus some MLB Draft notes

The Gamecocks started to install this faster paced offense this spring with new offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon and Werner.

McClendon likes to describe the offense with a baseball analogy, saying running more plays gives a team more “at-bats” and more opportunities to score points. Bentley and the rest of the offense likes that approach.

“We need to use every advantage we can,” Bentley said. “The defense can move around before the play and we can’t. They can do so much other stuff we can’t, so we have to use the advantage we can and that’s tempo.”

Also see: Four-star corner breaks down his top five

A big part of the offense is the RPO, which Werner has spent the entire offseason working to mesh with McClendon’s scheme.

He says it’s going well and the players are picking it up quickly.

They are, in part, because the teacher is one of the first coaches to ever incorporate it at the college game. Werner started using them as the offensive coordinator at Ole Miss, leading the Rebels to unprecedented offensive success.

“That’s been his big thing this year coming in is dissecting the RPO and learning the ins and outs of everything of when to throw it and when to hand it off,” Bentley said. “Getting to pick his brain in that aspect has been great.”