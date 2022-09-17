Best Bets Week 3
You read the Joe's picks for Week 3, now we are giving you picks from a pro. Before we get to his picks let us tell you a little bit about him. Gavin is the manager of Elite Heat and you can follow him, along with about 80,000 other people on Instagram. Gavin has been a professional sports handicapper for 23 years now & learned from one of the best to ever do it, Billy Walters. Look him up, very interesting man and a legend that Gavin met at the Westgate Superbook. The two began a friendship around sports then they began meeting once a week for Walters to teach him how to read line movement to identify bets against the public in big games and most importantly to never get too high or low!
Gavin is going to be with us on Gamecock Scoop this season to give our readers some of his favorite plays of the week and his pick in the South Carolina game. These are picks that most have to pay money for, he is giving them to our readers for free. Gavin encourages our readers to DM him on Instagram with any sports betting-related questions or questions about his services. He is here to help. Now to the $$$...
Pick #1- Carolina's Game
Georgia -24 (buy it down to 24 if your book has it higher)
Sorry Gamecock fans but this isn't your week. Georgia is the best team in the country and I expect them to keep their foot on the pedal this week. South Carolina is not a bad football team and will win their fair share of games this year, but this Georgia team is going to make a lot of good teams look really bad. Speaking of good teams that Georgia made look bad...
Pick #2
Oregon -3.5
Gamecocks Scoop readers, if you've ever been to Vegas, does it strike you as a town that loses money? A town where the casual bettor knows more than the handicappers? Well, the public is hammering in BYU on Elite Heat and at Vegas casinos. Oregon is going to play with a huge chip on their shoulder after the Georgia debacle as the nation tunes in for another Top 25 showdown. The Ducks put on an offensive masterpiece against Eastern Washington. I like the Ducks giving the points.
Pick #3
Duke -26.5
Nope Duke isn't opening their basketball season this weekend. The gridiron Blue Devils are in year one of Mike Elko's reign. Elko's Blue Devils are one of the more underrated teams in the country. Duke shut out Temple 30-0 and then went on the road to Northwestern and beat the Wildcats 31-23. Duke's week 3 opponent is NC A&T, the Aggies would struggle with the better high school teams in the Tar Heel State. Duke won't have to try and they'll win this one in a runaway. There is a really good chance the Blue Devils are 6-0 when they host North Carolina on October 15.