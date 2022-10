If you are following along with Gavin's picks then that is probably you counting money in the picture above. Gavin has been on fire the last two weeks hitting on 5 of 6 games. If you aren't following him its like you aren't putting money in a company matching 401k. Gavin is 8-4 on the year which is an amazing 66.6%. Only a pro is going to hit on type of percentage.

You read the Joe's picks for Week 5 now we are giving you picks from a pro. Before we get to his picks let us tell you a little bit about him. Gavin is the manager of Elite Heat and you can follow him, along with about 80,000 other people on Instagram. Gavin has been a professional sports handicapper for 23 years now & learned from one of the best to ever do it, Billy Walters. Look him up, very interesting man and a legend that Gavin met at the Westgate Superbook. The two began a friendship around sports then they began meeting once a week for Walters to teach him how to read line movement to identify bets against the public in big games and most importantly to never get too high or low!

Gavin is going to be with us on Gamecock Scoop this season to give our readers some of his favorite plays of the week and his pick in the South Carolina game. These are picks that most have to pay money for, he is giving them to our subscribers for free. Gavin encourages our readers to DM him on Instagram with any sports betting-related questions or questions about his services. He is here to help.