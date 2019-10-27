Sitting at three wins halfway through the year, six wins seemed like a guarantee with three of the final five games incredibly winnable.

A few weeks ago, after an upset of Georgia, it looked like the Gamecocks were a lock to go to a bowl game.

The Gamecocks (3-5, 2-4 SEC) have lost two straight games and now face a razor thin margin for error with four games left if they want to make a bowl game for the fourth-straight year.

Also see: Instant analysis from Saturday's loss

So let's take a look at that upcoming schedule and examine the best and worst case scenario and the easiest way for the Gamecocks to get to a bowl game.

First, the remaining games: home games against Vanderbilt (Nov. 2) and No. 20 Appalachian State (Nov. 9) before their final road game against Texas A&M (Nov. 16), a bye and the regular season finale against No. 4 Clemson (Nov. 30).

Best case scenario

It goes without saying, but the best case would be to win out, which means snapping losing streaks to A&M and Clemson, and finish 7-5 (4-4 SEC) with a trip to Nashville, Memphis or Jacksonville this winter.

Let's say the Gamecocks do lose a game down the stretch, what's the best case scenario if they finish 3-1? Blowing out Vanderbilt and beating a good Mountaineer team with a potent offense are musts, then going on the road to A&M and playing well before beating Clemson at home to stop that five-game streak and dent Clemson's playoff chances.

Also see: Insider notes on Friday's baseball scrimmage

A 6-6 year with wins over Georgia and Clemson and a bowl game should inspire some confidence heading into 2020 and would be the best case option if the Gamecocks don't win out.

Worst case scenario

Losing out, finishing 3-9 (2-6 SEC) would obviously be worst case, red-alarm levels of bad, but it'll be hard for the Gamecocks to do that with bottom-feeder Vanderbilt coming to Williams-Brice Saturday.

But, if we assume the Gamecocks win this week, worst-case scenario after that would be to lose out. That'd mean a home loss to a good but albeit non-Power 5 team in App State and a sixth-straight loss to both Texas A&M and Clemson to finish 4-8 (3-5 SEC).

The offense continuing to struggle for long stretches of games and the defense playing hot and cold like it did the last few weeks could compound the situation as the season goes on.

Easiest path to bowl eligibility

Let's start here and say the margin for error is insanely small. Vanderbilt should be a win—the Gamecocks are heavy favorites—but App State isn't a slouch, Texas A&M is a team the Gamecocks have been cursed against since they joined the SEC in 2014 and Clemson is still one of the better teams in the country.

Also see: Fast-rising prospect has 'eye-opening' visit

To get to bowl eligibility, the Gamecocks need to win their next two games and split their final two, which would require snapping half-decade losing streak to either A&M or Clemson.



Texas A&M has looked beatable so far this year and ESPN's FPI gives South Carolina just shy of a 22 percent chance to win, as opposed to 10.4 percent chance to beat Clemson.

That happens, the Gamecocks go 6-6 with a trip to a mid-level bowl like the Gator, Liberty or Music City bowls.