GamecockCentral - Between the Seams with Reid Morgan

As you all know over the last year, the pandemic has changed a lot of things in the sports world. From the postponement and rescheduling of games, to even the loss of entire seasons, everyone has had to adjust to a new normal. This has led many current athletes questioning what's next for them, as well as leading some former athletes down a new unexpected path. One of those athletes, former South Carolina pitcher Reid Morgan, is embracing a new role in the offseason as a high school pitching coach. Reid Morgan, weekend starter for the Gamecocks in 2019, posted a 3.80 ERA in 87.2 IP. Morgan spent his freshman season at Oklahoma State before transferring to San Jacinto College then making his way to South Carolina. He was drafted in the 13th round by the Mariners in 2019 as a Junior. Morgan looks back on his time at Carolina fondly, specifically when it comes to having played against in state rival Clemson. Before being at South Carolina Morgan had not experienced a rivalry with that sort of electric atmosphere. That brings us to his Sunday start facing off with Clemson at Founders Park. The fans gave Morgan energy and had an expectation for him to succeed. So after a big strikeout, not only did Reid Morgan staredown the Clemson batter, the whole stadium did. The Gamecocks took the series with a 14-3 win that day behind Morgan's performance.



Morgan's staredown of a Clemson batter will live on in Gamecock lore. (Katie Dugan, GamecockCentral.com)

I spoke with Morgan about his transition from college to the pros, “Being in the conference that we were in you get the taste of what it’s going to be like at the next level. The transition for me was kind of easier because of how we prepared at Carolina, how the coaches prepared us for that next level.” Morgan continued, “Then going into pro ball I was already ready to an extent. I learned a lot when I was there. The transition for me mainly was I guess being in a different environment, a different state, being away traveling all of the time, and just little things like that.” Morgan, who is only two years removed from his final college season, is still in regular contact with former teammates, current players, and coaches in the program. He spoke on his relationship with Assistant Coach Trip Couch as well, “He's known me since I was a high schooler so I've been in contact with him a lot.” Morgan played a short-season in the minors in 2019. In 2020 the Covid-19 pandemic took hold of the United States, cancelling sports across the country. Minor League Baseball cancelled their 2020 season, a first in their history. That left many players in limbo including Reid Morgan. Morgan talked about how the pandemic upended the 2020 season and how he handled it, “It was tough. I prepared my body as perfectly as I could during the offseason that we had at Carolina. Going into spring training my body felt good, everything felt good. Then it was kind of one of those things as soon as the NBA stopped we had an idea that we were going to be done. It was pack your bags and go home.” Morgan then spent time in Greenville, SC with former Gamecock pitcher Ridge Chapman. He and several other former Gamecocks were able to use the minor league affiliate Greenville Drive facilities to train in the interim. Where many former players would come back to South Carolina to train this offseason, due to covid protocols they can no longer do that. Players are having to explore other avenues to keep their bodies in game shape. With delays expected in the MiLB 2021 season Reid Morgan returned to Columbia, SC. “This is a home away from home for me. I enjoy being in the Carolinas. It's always nice to go back home and see family and stuff like that, but being out here my body feels different. I'm happier and in a better mood all the time,” Morgan said. Unable to workout in his old college facilities it left Morgan looking for ways to spend his time. White Knoll High School was in need of a varsity pitching coach, and Morgan took the job. It’s been harder at times for Morgan being on the other side and watching these kids play knowing he’s still pursuing that as well, but isn’t able to play right now. He’s taking it all in stride though. “Personally adjusting to it, it's easier for me because I'm younger. I can connect with these kids a lot more than your older coaches so that transition from playing and coaching really wasn't hard. I'm teaching, so I use what I've learned as a player and playing through the game to help these kids understand this is what needs to go on and this is how it needs to be.” Morgan has had a lot of influential coaches in his life including his father who is a strength and conditioning coach. So the prospect of coaching after his playing days were over was always a possibility. There are a lot of different things he’s learned over the years that he is applying to his current position, “How to go about practice and how to be mentally and physically locked into that practice. Always come in with a good attitude. The kids are always there and they're going to feed off of your energy as a coach. If you come in with a bad attitude that day is not going to be as good as it could have been.” Coaching brings Morgan joy, as he gets to watch kids he’s coached have further success in their playing careers.



Morgan has a teaching moment with a high school pitching prospect. (Katie Dugan, GamecockCentral.com)