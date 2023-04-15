The fans at Williams-Brice Stadium got more than they bargained for in the annual Garnet and Black spring game.

Spencer Rattler and the Black team beat Luke Doty and the Garnet team 19-17 in the annaul Garnet and Black spring game in front of an announced crowd of 51,000 fans at Williams-Brice Stadium.

After the teams finished tied 17-17 at the end of regulation they went into a modified overtime with a two-point conversion shootout. After both teams missed their first attempt and the garnet missed its second attempt, Black running back DJ Twitty scored from three yards out to give the Black team the two-point victory.

Rattler and the first-team offense got right to work on the first drive of the game, marching the opening possession down the field for a touchdown. The key play was a third-and-12 strike from Rattler to star receiver Antwane Wells Jr. for 55 yards across the middle of the field. Later in the drive Rattler hit Trey Knox for a pass in the flat that looked like it would be a touchdown, but true freshman linebacker Pup Howard made a great play to stop him on the goalline. The drive did end with Rattler and Knox connecting though, as the Arkansas transfer endeared himself to his new fanbase with a 3-yard reception in the end zone.

From there though the spring game became about defense, and particularly pressure on the quarterbacks. The second-team offensive line for the garnet team struggled in pass protection all night, with Doty taking four sacks in the first half alone. Andrew Colasurdo, Alex Huntley and Bam Martin-Scott in particular had strong defensive performances for the Black team, while Bryan Thomas Jr. also had a first half sack on Rattler going the other way.

Just before halftime and with a 10-0 lead in tow redshirt freshman Tanner Bailey took over at quarterback for the Black team and immedietely followed on from Rattler's sucess by leading his offense down the field for a touchdown on his first drive. Bailey found Memphis transfer Eddie Lewis on a third-down completion down the sideline, then hit a wide open Wells for a 34-yard TD on the next play for a touchdown that gave his team a 17-0 lead.

The Garnet team flickered to life with a field goal just before halftime after Elijah Davis forced a fumble that Jamaal Whyce picked up to set the offense up in the red zone in the last minute of the half. Then true freshman LaNorris Sellers took over at quarterback, giving a lot of the home crowd what it came to see.

Sellers made some dazzling plays with both his legs and his arm, highlighted by a 15-yard third-down scramble for a first down and a bullet of a 50-yard completion to DJ Black on a fourth-and-5 that moved his offense down into the red zone. That was 97-yard drive that included two runs by walk-on Bradley Dunn for 26 yards early on, and ended with another run when Dante Miller bounced off a couple tackles to bowl his way into the end zone from six yards out.

The key play of the fourth quarter came when sophomore linebacker Colin Bryant came up with the first interception of the game. He absorbed a pass after Braden Davis tried to avoid a rush and throw across his body on third-and-17, catching it on the run and taking it all the way back to the end zone for a game-tying pick six with 5:09 remaining.

On the injury front Jaylen Nichols was the biggest concern of the night; the starting left tackle went down in the first quarter and did not return.