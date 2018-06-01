GamecockCentral.com

But the ball kept going, and carried all the way out of the park for what turned into a three-run homer to spark the Gamecocks to an 8-3 win over Ohio State Friday afternoon. It was Blair's first-career postseason at-bat.

So when he hit a fly ball in the seventh inning with the Gamecocks down two runs, he thought it was a sacrifice fly.

GREENVILLE, N.C.—Danny Blair noticed in batting practice before Friday’s NCAA Tournament game the ball wasn’t leaving the park like it had been in previous days.

“I had a few home runs but this was probably the best feeling yet,” Blair said. “Turning second base and looking at your team is probably the best part about it.”

The home run, just his second of the season, gave the Gamecocks (34-24) a one-run lead that they wouldn’t give up the rest of the day as they played their way into the winner’s bracket of the Greenville regional.

Justin Row tacked on two more runs in the inning with a two-out single for what turned into a five-run inning off six hits. All five runs in the inning came off All-Big 10 pitcher Seth Kinker, who came into Friday’s game with a 1.49 ERA and left with it at 2.20.

“His numbers were ridiculous coming in. Coach Current said the win probability when he came in was probably not high for us based on his numbers and based on how we were swinging the bats throughout the day. I think that we put good swings on.”

They’d get three more in the eighth inning on a Carlos Cortes RBI single that didn’t leave the infield and a Jonah Bride two-run single.

After being shutout and mustering four hits through the first six innings, the Gamecocks put up eight runs on 10 hits to end the game.

“Once we saw one fall it lifts you up a little bit,” said Row, who finished 3-for-5 with two RBI.

The hope for a comeback was kept alive thanks to stout pitching from the Gamecock bullpen, which had to be extended after starter Adam Hill through 92 pitches in four-plus innings.

Hill, who’s only run let up was on a solo home run from Dillon Dingler, left after putting two runners in scoring position with no outs, and Eddy Demurias got out of the inning unscathed with a pop up and groundout with the bases loaded to keep it at a one-run game.

“I thought that was one of the key points of the game,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “It could have gotten away from us at that point and you maybe don’t see those heroics late. I thought that was huge.”

Click for Friday's box score

Overall, the Gamecock bullpen pitched five innings and gave up just two runs, both unearned.

Demurias (7-0, 4.25 ERA) picks up his first win since May 22 against Missouri and Graham Lawson, who gave up one hit over two innings, closed out the game and earned his first save of the year, coming in after Blair’s homer.

“When Danny hit the home run it was obviously a ton of emotion for our guys. I think I chest bumped about five guys in the pen,” Lawson said. “But once that settles down you have to get back to work and stay focused. I wanted to attack the zone. I felt like I had some of my best stuff today.”

The Gamecocks advance to the winner’s bracket of a regional for the first time since 2014 after yet another comeback win and are now 6-19 when trailing entering the 7th inning.

“We’ve been doing it all year. That’s our motto: never give up,” Row said. “Whatever we have to do, that’s our mindset. Right now, it’s working pretty well.”

Player of the game: Danny Blair, in his first-ever at-bat in the NCAA Tournament, lifted a three-run homer to right field to give the Gamecocks a lead they wouldn't surrender the rest of the game.

Pivotal moment: Eddy Demurias pitched out of a two-on, no-out situation in the fifth, not giving up a run to keep it at a one-run game. Ohio State scored just two runs after the second inning.

Up next: South Carolina advances to the winner's bracket of the Greenville Regional and will play either No. 1 ECU or No. 4 UNCW Saturday at 5 p.m. EST.

