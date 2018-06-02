GamecockCentral.com

That changed when he dug into the box in the seventh inning for his first postseason at-bat, and he delivered the go-ahead three-run homer in one of the biggest Gamecock home runs in recent memory.

In three years at South Carolina, not one of his 168 career at-bats before Friday came in the NCAA Tournament.

GREENVILLE, N.C.—In the 57 games prior to Friday’s game against Ohio State, Danny Blair was the owner of a .186 in just 43 at-bats this season. He’d played in 35 games with only eight starts.

“He’ll be remembered for the a long time. We talked this week about what you do in the postseason gets remembered a lot longer,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “Him hitting a home run in the regular season, people can forget. That home run, under those circumstances, will get remembered for a long time.”

For Blair it was his second homer this season and first since March 30, bringing his career total to home runs and 20 RBI.

He’d pick up a sacrifice bunt in his next at-bat, but the home run is a moment that won’t be soon forgotten. The solo shot gave the Gamecocks a lead late and sparked a five run seventh inning.

Justin Row capped the inning with a two-run single and the Gamecocks added more in the eighth for that 8-2 win.

“We have a great lineup and it’s bound to get going at some point,” Row said.

For Blair, the hit was his third hit over the team's last five games and he's hit safely in three of his last four appearances.

The most impressive part about Blair’s home run was he hit it off All-conference pitcher Seth Kinker who had a 1.49 ERA coming into the tournament and hadn’t allowed a home run in 60.1 innings.

“I didn’t know his stats exactly,” Blair said. “We went over him a little bit in the scouting report and knew he was their go-to guy in the pen. I didn’t know too much about his stats, but I knew he had good stuff.”

Blair now has four extra base hits this year, which account for almost half of his total hits.

It’s been a long year for the junior, who’s had to wait all year for his shot at the plate. He’d watch from the dugout as a few other players got shots in the outfield over him down the stretch, but he made the most of his chance this season.

Kingston didn’t say if Blair’s heroics earned him a spot in the lineup moving forward, but regardless of if it did or not Blair will be ready whenever his number is called.

“Coach said to always be ready, but it’s tough because you don’t know when it is,” Blair said. “You just have to stay locked in as best you can. I feel like I’ve been able to do that for the most part.”