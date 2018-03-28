GamecockCentral.com

If you duck into the Crews Weight Room at Williams-Brice Stadium this offseason, there's a decent chance you'll find South Carolina offensive tackle Blake Camper getting in a workout.

The Gamecocks' 6-foot-8, 311-pound senior has played in 31 games in his career so far but starts have been sporadic with just four as Camper hasn't previously nailed down that elusive starting spot. But those numbers are likely about to go way up.

Now in his final spring with the program, Camper has been working with the first-team at right tackle.

"Blake is a guy that came here and I think, by his own admission, will tell you that he didn't work hard," offensive line coach Eric Wolford explained. "He didn't do what he needed to do as far as investing in the weight room. I think he was probably more of a guy that just came in, did what was asked, maybe, and then went on his way."

But that's all changed.

Wolford has seen massive shift in Camper's work ethic and approach heading into this season. The additional offseason effort is already paying dividends in practice.



"This offseason he's been in the weight room every day on his own, every Saturday, every Sunday, doing the things he needs to do," Wolford said. "Thus, you see him playing much better."

Camper's improved play should prove to be a huge as it allows senior Zack Bailey to transition back to his more natural guard position where he excelled as a junior.

Camper, a Virginia Beach, Va. native whose father played for former USC coach Steve Spurrier at Duke, caught his offensive line coach's attention when he filled in as a reserve last season and the group didn't miss a beat.



"Camper jumped in last year and played in the Tennessee game, played in the Arkansas game, and you would never know that we had three starting 0-line out," Wolford said. "That's a compliment to him and Sadarius Hutcherson and some of the guys. I always tell them, you're one play away from getting in the game, our standard's not going to change."

Camper impressed his coach off the bench last season and has parlayed that into what should be a strong senior season.

"Anybody can do what's asked of them when they're in the building," Wolford added. "What about when you're away from the building? Are you getting eight hours of sleep? Are you taking care of your body? Are you eating? Are you eating enough protein? And doing the things to become a really good football player to try and win the SEC."

Camper is now doing all of those things and will likely be a starter because of it.